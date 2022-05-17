Council sets date for $5 million FY23 Budget hearing

Chase City’s Town Council reviewed the proposed FY23 budget of $5,146,597; an increase of over $1.2 million from the FY22 budget. The FY23 budget includes $150,000 for the Endly Street pass-through grant and a contingency of $48,443.
There are no increases to tax rates, licenses, or fees.
The Town Manager and Treasurer have already factored in revisions suggested by the council at their special called meeting April 14. Mayor Fahringer announced Monday night that they will be adding $15,000 to the Fire Department’s budget per the CCVFD’s request. The $15,000 increase will be added continually beginning this year; Fahringer explained that CCVFD has not received a budgetary increase since 2015.
The FY23 Budget includes a notable 5% salary increase for all town employees excluding the police department; CCPD will be receiving its own 6.5% salary increase.
This year’s health insurance cost and fuel costs have also been increased.
Other highlights of the proposed budget include $30,000 to be used for a new vehicle(s) for the police department; an increase to street repairs totaling $110,000; an additional $7,000 for Christmas decorations and banners around town; $5,000 for the Water Department to be used for a ‘mini update’; and $51,000 for the Street Department to acquire a leaf machine, a bush hog, and implement its own ‘mini update.’
The proposed budget was approved by the council. Following this vote, the council scheduled a public hearing date on Thursday, June 2 at 5:30p.m. at the Estes Center.
In other news, the council approved and adopted the amendment recommended by the planning commission that will require second story residential apartments with a conditional permit to have a minimum of 600 square feet.
The council also issued a proclamation honoring Mrs. Dorothy Lipsitz Robinson’s recent 100th birthday on April 21. Mrs. Robinson was handed a beautiful bouquet, and a key to the city.
“This is a tremendous honor, and I enjoyed living in Chase City, I enjoyed serving on the council, and I like the friends I have here. I always wanted to stay here, and I especially appreciate today—tonight, the honor you all have given me,” Robinson stated. She joked, “I hope though I can still remember how to be a normal person!”
She is a lifelong resident of Chase City, and served on the town council for two terms beginning in 1984 and ending in 1992. The News Progress published a more detailed article on Mrs. Robinson’s achievements last week. The article can also be found online at thenewsprogress.com.
This month, the Chase City Police Department has patrolled a total of 5,102 miles. They have issued 31 speeding tickets, caught 10 suspended/no license violations, caught 1 reckless driving violation, caught 18 expired/no inspection violations, issued summons for 1 assault of an officer, assisted 3 fire and rescue calls, and responded to 80 citizen complaints as well as several other accomplishments this month.
The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department handled response calls for a passenger vehicle fire, two building fires, two vehicle accidents, an electrical problem, and a gas leak this month. They’ve had several significant calls this month, and wanted to thank all of their members for their hard work.
CCVFD wants to thank the community for supporting their Fish Fry event. They stated, “it was well enjoyed and well attended.” They have also recruited two new members this month.
First was Hailey Williams, a 2018 Bluestone graduate. She also works at the 911 dispatch center. Hailey shared that her family is made up of several hard working firemen.
Second was Conner Whitten, the son of Jacob and Amy Whitten. Conner is a Bluestone freshman, as well as a member of the FFA and a varsity member of the football team. He’s now joined CCVFD as a cadet so he won’t be able to go on all the calls, but he will be learning the basics needed to work in fire services.
As a reminder, Chase City Airport’s monthly Fly-In is May 28th beginning at 8a.m. Stop by for a free breakfast and Saturday morning conversation!
The Town is currently seeking paving estimates for Fifth Street and the curve at Virginia Avenue and Sunset. Before paving begun, they are planning for all new service water lines on Fifth Street; twelves houses will be receiving new service lines.
Dusty shared that grants for the Garrett and Mecca Projects are ongoing. He also pointed out that the council needs to discuss a lift for the cemetery once again as crews are having problems getting up onto the high vault lifts to put plaques up and getting caskets in.
The Water and Sewer crew completed a big repair on Harvey’s Lane. And in other good news, handicap ramps have been added to the playground to accommodate wheelchair users and likewise mobility-impaired people.
As mentioned at the end of last month’s meeting, Norman Wagstaff has donated 2 lots on Randolph Street for the town to utilize. The town voted to accept Wagstaff’s donation this month, and plans to use the lots for a community garden and tree farm.
Dusty Forbes shared, “I’ve had a couple meetings with the Virginia State University and Virginia Tech rep on the community garden. They’re very excited about getting that started here in town and the partnership we could develop with those two universities.”