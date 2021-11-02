Williams planning to bring compressor station to Chase City

Members of the Board continue to push to figure out a solution to the shocking personal property tax rate that was announced in September.
During Board member comments, Jennings stated, “I think the thing that probably upsets people the most is that this is a tax increase that this board didn’t vote on. We didn’t vote on it, and there wasn’t a public hearing…We certainly need to have a conversation about reconciling.”
Carter assured, “We can take a look; I’d like to see what our final number come in with regards to payments, to see where that lies with regards to what we’ve done in the past.” He estimates that by the February meeting he should have some numbers for the Board to look at and evaluate.
In December, the Board will hear an appeal from the Seven Bridges Solar Project regarding the Planning Commission’s decision.
The Board approved an amendment to Article 19 Section 19.2 Fees. The amendment changes the appeal application fee from $100 to $325 to remain in line with all the other fees. Carter stated, “It’s the same amount of work for an appeal, the same notifications…so, we’re actually losing money on all those.
Construction on the new school building will be moving completely indoors for the winter, except for some work still left on the athletic fields. The construction budget is at $109,309,510, and the completion date is still set for August 1, 2022.
Current progress on the new school complex includes:
Roofing is being installed on the auditorium.
MEP, fire suppression, etc. are ongoing throughout.
Crane is demobilizing.
Painting is ongoing.
Floor polishing begins next week.
Force Main is nearing completion.
MS Concessions interior buildout is underway.
HS Athletic Fields are being constructed. Athletic field lights are on site.
West and South parking lot paving is underway.
Bus loop canopy steal is underway.
The Board also received a presentation from Williams for a proposed project. Williams already maintains one compressor station located in South Hill. The Williams Compressor Station 167 was first built in 1991 and has operated continuously since.
The proposed Southside Reliability Enhancement project will involve upgrades and modifications to several of their existing facilities, as well as a proposed additional facility: an all electric compressor station to be located in Mecklenburg County on Country Club drive, around three miles southeast of Chase City.
This project would allow Williams to increase their delivery capacity by “a total of 423,400 dekatherms per day, or roughly enough natural gas to meet the needs of nearly 2 million homes in the region.” Jay McChesney, Williams’ representative, stated.
McChesney anticipates that the project would bring an investment of $92 million into the county. Williams estimates that the total county tax revenue off this investment for the first year after in-service is $1.67 million, depreciating annually to $322,000 after year six.
The Budget and Finance Committee approved MCPS’s Finance Director Christy Peffer to open a bank account so that MCPS can accept payments online for things such as parking passes, CTE class fees, and athletic tickets. Cash will still be accepted for these costs.
The committee also approved a Municipal Lease from Motorola for Sheriff’s Office Radios.
The Secondary Roads Committee recommended that a speed study be conducted on Brunswick-Mecklenburg Commerce Drive (Route 882). Currently, there is no speed limit posted on the route, therefore the speed limit is set at 55mph. Staff felt that a lower speed limit is in order due to the length of the road and the soon-to-be increase in traffic on the road.
Miles Tisdale also brought a matter of concern before the board. Currently, there is no ordinance that requires contractors to provide their workers with a sanitation station on projects where less than 20 people are on site at any given time.
Because of this, contractors are getting away with not providing a Port-a-Potty for their construction workers. As a result, workers are defecating and urinating on site.
“It’s unsanitary and it’s unsightly…I would ask that you consider creating a tool and putting it into the toolbox for the inspector and health department, so that they can go out and enforce something that should have already been there,” Tisdale stated.