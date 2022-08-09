Chase City man killed after disagreement; Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder

On August 4, around 1p.m. the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11714 Highway 92 in Chase City for report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim—Orezo “Jason” Redd, of Chase City—had sustained several gunshot wounds. Redd was pronounced dead on the scene by the responding rescue squads.
Witnesses at the scene reported that Redd and the suspect Mark Clifford Dicks of Chase City had a verbal dispute beforehand. They reported that Dicks shot Redd through the screen door to his home several times with a .556 caliber assault rifle.
The officers quickly located the suspect at his home across the street from the crime scene. Officers immediately took Dicks into custody. The officers also found a loaded gun that matched the description discarded on the suspect’s yard. Dicks has now been charged with second degree murder and is being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail without bond.
The investigation for this crime remains ongoing. Anyone with relevant details or information is asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.