Chase City residents have joined together to form the new 501(c)(3) non-stock corporation “Uptown at the Lee” to preserve the Robert E. Lee Auditorium in town. Group members Cindy West, President; Dennis Wilson, Vice President; Mary Anne Wood, Secretary; Richie Richards, Treasurer; Earl West, Direct; as well as family and friends want to see the Lee Auditorium restored so that it can host entertainment in town once again.
The group has asked Chase City’s council for permission to begin a fundraising campaign. Money generated from the group will be used to maintain the facility. If permission is granted, the group plans to involve local newspapers, radio, social media, and area businesses to let the public know they need volunteers, paint, supplies, and donations to begin the project.
Richie Richards shared that they have contacted two grant writers as well as Dominion Energy for its Volunteer Day Program. They also plan to contact the managers of the Colonial Theater, Lincoln Theater, Clarksville Performing Arts Theater, The Prizery, and the Rocky Mountain Theater for any guidance they can offer.
Uptown’s goal is to have it’s first show at the auditorium this coming May followed by one in June and finally one in July to coincide with Chase City’s 150th Anniversary celebration.
President Cindy West hopes that her contacts within the music industry will allow them to host one or two shows a month once the auditorium is up and running.
Their long-term goal is to have bus tours come to town to see MacCallum More Museum and Gardens, the Roller Mill, the distillery, and shows at the Mecca and Lee Auditorium. Richards mentioned that when asked in the past Tina Morgan, Mecklenburg County Tourism’s Coordinator, said she could help set up bus tours.
Richards concluded, “This group has big dreams and goals, but needs permission from the council to get started. Other towns have started with a lot less than we have and made a big success. Please at least give us a chance to help our town.”
Town Manager Dusty Forbes mentioned later on that there will be three meetings coming up regarding the Lee Building. One will be from Uptown and another by an unnamed developer.
The first meeting will be Wednesday, March 8 at 6p.m. in the Estes Center.
In other news, the council will have the planning committee meet to discuss changing the wording of town code to eliminate churches from the commercial district on Main Street. Council member James Bohannon motioned and new council member Latrisha McCargo seconded it. Council member Michelle Wilson was absent from this month’s meeting. Council member Marshall Whitaker was the only vote against the motion.
Council set a public hearing date for March 13 at 7p.m. for Ryan DeKing’s conditional use permit. DeKing intends to house poultry farm animals at 517 Walker Street within town limits.
Town council approved the following appointments:
Nathan White for a four-year term on the IDA.
Latrisha McCargo to serve on the water, sewer, and sanitation committee, as well as the street committee for her term of office.
Stacey Pafford to serve on the planning commission for her term of office.
Chase City PD issued thirty seven speeding tickets as well as two reckless speeding tickets in January. They also got three DUIs off the roads this month. Mayor Fahringer commented, “That’s excellent. Getting that off the streets is great to hear!”
Starting New Year off on a good note, the street crew ha gotten ahead of the leaves and brush around town. They’ve also patches holes by Richards Pharmacy and Red Barn with cold patch. Other potholes were filled with gravel and milling. They also helped take off some debris from Wells Fargo which included cutting down a dying tree in the back lot.
Chris has been working daily on prepping the walls for paint at Wells Fargo. He has also assisted with the tree removal in the back lot.
The guys in the shop, Pooney, have also been as busy as the rest of the crews; he has had tires put on a few of the police vehicles as well as radiator hoses on both police Tahoes. A drive shaft had to be repaired on the gold Dodge truck. The shop is currently working on cylinders to go on the garbage truck and the sidearm bushhog.
Maintenance on the garbage trucks is ongoing.
The water crew has been busy repairing more water leaks; one underneath the Robert E. Lee Building was due to cold temperatures. A leak at the corner of Mecklenburg Drive and North Main Street was also repaired. They have had to clean several sewer lines; one of which led to finding a small water leak. The crew also changed out some more of the old water meters.
Additionally, there were a few new graves dug and covered in Woodland Cemetery.
Fahringer, “I did just want to say thank you to the community in general for their support of the Volunteer Fire Department for the stew. It’s been a great response to that. There’s still more stew—we just don’t seem to be running out. So if you guys need any stew we still have some for $9 a quart. See any firefighter, myself included.”
Forbes shared that the B Street Project’s first phase is fully funded. He is working with the engineers and the Department of Housing and Community Development to get the project going and underway. He hopes it will begin sometime towards October.
Additionally, they’re making progress on the Wells Fargo building for the new Town Office and Police Department. The HVAC company has started to bring the equipment back and get that set up. They hope that heating and air conditioning will be functional soon.