County Grand Jury issues October indictments

Shakayla Northington of Bracey is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Herbert Newman, Jr. of LaCrosse is charged with feloniously robbing using physical force not resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of maliciously causing bodily harm to an individual with a flashlight, possession of a firearm having been convicted of a felony, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, and felony breaking and entering into a dwelling.
Ronald Renna of Chester, VA is charged with giving a false statement on a criminal history report.
Nathaniel Boyd-Goode of Chase City is charged with nonviolent felony possession of a firearm within the past ten years.
Sami Almardahi of Brooklyn, NY is charged felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug and feloniously possessing 500 or more packages of cigarettes not stamped as required by law.
Najah Davis of Chase City is charged with felony destruction of property with the intent to steal the property.
Cody White of Chase City is charged grand larceny.
Shandreka Lee of Littleton, NC is charged with grand larceny and entering a house to commit assault and battery.
Dennis Walker of South Hill is charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Joshua Thompson of LaCrosse is charged with three counts of extortion in writing.
Michael Ruschmann of Roxboro, NC is charged with feloniously eluding/disregarding law enforcement.
Robbie Hodges of Alberta is charged with felony hit and run.
Jason Snead of Farmville is charged with felony eluding/disregarding law enforcement and driving under the influence having been previously convicted more than three times.
Dashawn Pamplin of Chase City is charged with feloniously entering a structure to commit assault and battery.
Andrew Griffin of LaCrosse is charged with distribution of more than five pounds of marijuana.
Taylor Williams of Clarksville is charged with felony eluding/disregarding law enforcement.
Jamar Bagley of Boydton is charged with felony destruction of property.
Rowland Rainey, Jr. of Brodnax is charged with felony eluding/disregarding law enforcement.
Ronnie Smith of Boydton is charged with driving with a suspended license having been previously convicted more than twice.
Stacy Holt of Virgilina is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.