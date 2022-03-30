Get ready for Spring Cleanup in mid-April!

CHASE CITY— Chase City PD Officer Brian Senior was promoted to the position of Corporal at the March meeting. Chief Jones presented the promotion, as both Town Manager and Mayor were absent to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting. Corporal Senior also works as a General Instructor, Firearms Instructor, and now a Taser Instructor for the force. He’s also a Field Training Officer.
The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department conducted its annual officers election March 10. The Town approved the following results:
Administrative Officers
President- Marvin Hatcher
Vice President- C.W. Carter, Jr.
Treasurer- Jason Mull
Asst. Treasurer- Marshall Whitaker
Secretary- Marshall Whitaker
Asst. Secretary- Jacob Whitten
Chaplain- Rev. Herman Newcomb
Line Officers
Chief- Marty Lewis
Asst. Chief- Josh Whitten
Captain- C.W. Carter, Jr.
1st Lt.- Nick Anderson
2nd Lt.- Evan Stembridge
Sgt.- Cameron Hatcher
This group will serve the CCVFD effective April 14, 2022 through April 13, 2023.
The Planning Commission recommended a change to the Town’s Use Regulations for second story residential apartments in section B3 to include a 500 square foot minimum regulation. Council set a public hearing date for April 11 at 7p.m.
The Council also approved Town Manager Forbes to sign and adopt documents required for the B Street Project. The documents signed include the Fair Housing Certification, Non-Discrimination Policy, Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan Certification, Business and Employment Plan, and the Grievance Procedure for the B. Street Project. Copies of each of these documents can be found on the Town website enclosed in the March Meeting Agenda Packet.
Though Forbes was not at the meeting, he provided a full Manager’s Report to be read to the council.
Chase City has just welcomed two new businesses to town. The first is Nellie Jo’s Antiques and Craft Store located at 126 N Main Street. The antique shop is open Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday from 10a.m. to 5p.m., and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 4p.m.
The second is Mountain Creek Signs & Graphics, located right by Town Office. This signage shop doubles as a Fedex and UPS shipping store, and specializes in ‘a little bit of everything’ printing, shipping, and mailing.
The Town of Chase City can look forward to quite a few upcoming events listed and shared by the Chase City Chamber including the Chase City Easter Egg Hunt, the Chamber Golf Tournament, Pickin’ at the Pavilion, Airport Fly-Ins, and so much more. Additionally, the Lynchburg Police Academy Driver Training is slated for April at the Chase City Airport.
Chase City’s Spring Cleanup week is scheduled for April 19 through April 22. Make sure to get all the dirt and debris from Winter’s wind and snow out of your yard. Spring Cleanup would also be the perfect opportunity to get your yard in order for the Chamber’s Yard of the Week contest that begins in April and lasts through the end of July!