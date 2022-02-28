Southern Piedmont Master Naturalist & Occoneechee State Park March & April events

Tobacco Heritage Trail/Adopt-a-Highway Litter Patrol
Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 1:00—3:00 p.m.
Location: Meet at trailhead parking lot on High Street in Lacrosse. We will walk together to the clean-up location.
Join the Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists for a Litter Cleanup on Rocky Branch Road, which is an on-road portion of the Tobacco Heritage Trail. SPMN partners with the Tobacco Heritage Trail Organization and VDOT on the “Adopt-a-Highway” program. This is a fun opportunity to work together with your community, enjoy the beautiful Tobacco Heritage Trail, and make a noticeable impact right here in Southside Virginia. Contact Becky at (434) 755-1431 with any questions.
Introduction to Archery
Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1:00—2:00 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Visitor Center
Have you ever wondered what it was like to use a bow and arrow to hunt game like ancient Native Americans? Or maybe you've just dreamt about hitting a bullseye with a well-placed arrow like Robin Hood. In this introductory program, participants will learn the fun and rewarding sport of archery. The program takes place in a safe, family-friendly environment while being instructed by park rangers trained in practical archery techniques. All equipment is provided. Program is limited to participants ages 10 years and older. Guests must pre-register in person at the visitor center or by calling the park office (434-374-2210). Space is limited to 10 participants per program. There is a $2/person or $6/family fee for this program in addition to the standard $7 state park parking fee.
Historic Plantation Trail Hike
Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 –11:00 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Terrace Gardens Parking Area
On this guided hike guests will learn about the fascinating history of Occoneechee Plantation and discover some of the plants and animals that call the plantation home. Participants should bring water, weather-appropriate clothing and wear close-toed shoes. There is no fee for this program, but the standard $7 parking fee applies.
Snaps and Apps
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 10:00—12:00 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Visitor Center
Join park staff for a course on nature-related mobile apps used to identify and catalog various flora and fauna using the camera on your smartphone. Participants are encouraged to download the "iNaturalist" and "eBird" apps prior to attending the programs. Remember to bring your phone and wear weather appropriate clothing. Participants must be 13 years of age or older to attend and should meet at the picnic area behind the visitor center. There is no fee for this program; however, the $7 parking fee still applies.
Volunteers in Interpretation
Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 1:00—3:00 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Terrace Gardens Parking Area
Are you interested in volunteering at Virginia State Parks? Are you a teacher, naturalist, or an experienced outdoorsman? The Southern Piedmont Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be hosting a workshop on how you can get started volunteering at interpretive events at Virginia State Parks. If you are a person who wants to give back by using your knowledge of history, culture, and nature to teach others, then this workshop is for you. Participants should dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes, and bring water. There is no fee to participate, and the standard parking fee will be waived to those who attend this free workshop.
Introduction to Archery
Friday, April 1, 2022 from 1:00—2:00 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Visitor Center
Make Your Own Birdfeeder
Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:30—10:30 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Visitor Center
Learn how you can bring nature to your own backyard. Participants create their own bird feeder using only a pine cone and a few household items. All materials will be provided. Participants should dress for the weather and wear clothes that can get dirty. There is no fee to participate, but the $7 parking fee still applies.
“Pick” and Paddle at Staunton View Park
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 1:00—4:00 p.m.
Location: Staunton View Park/Hogan Creek Wildlife Management Area Parking Lot
Join Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists as we “pick” litter along the shoreline and in the woods and then “paddle” together afterward (optional). Bring your kayak if you’d like to join the paddle from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. This area is beautiful both on foot and by kayak—a real treat. Wear close-toed shoes and bring gloves. If you choose to kayak, life jacket is required. For safety reasons, you absolutely must RSVP for this event, either on the SONG Facebook group or by emailing southside.naturalists@gmail.com.
Who Made These Tracks?
Saturday, April 8, 2022 from 1:00—2:00 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park, Splash Park Parking Area
Join park rangers for a program on interpreting animal tracks. Guests will learn about the many animals that call the park their home and the tracks they leave behind. Participants should dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes, and bring water. This program is free, but the $7 parking fee still applies.
Introduction to Archery
Friday, April 15, 2022 from 1:00—2:00 p.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Visitor Center
Be Nice to Spiders
Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10:00—11:00 a.m.
Location: Occoneechee State Park Visitor Center
Join park staff for an exciting look into the world of spiders. Participants will explore around the visitor center to see how many different types of spiders they can identify and learn about the fascinating ways they live and feed. Guests will also learn the valuable role park spiders play in our ecosystem. Participants should dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes, and bring water. There is no fee for this program, but the $7 parking fee still applies.
Celebrate Earth Day on the Tobacco Heritage Trail!
Friday, April 22, 2022 from 1:00—3:00 p.m.
Location: Meet at THT trailhead parking lot on High Street in Lacrosse. We will walk together to the clean-up location.
Earth Day 2022 is the perfect time to meet up with nature-loving neighbors on the beautiful Tobacco Heritage Trail. Join the Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists for this Earth Day walk and service project. Enjoy the budding trees, spring flowers, and breeding birds as you pitch in on a spring clean-up. Contact Becky at (434) 755-1431 with any questions.