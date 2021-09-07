VCU CMH cardiac rehab program recertified by industry leader

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is proud to announce the recertification of its cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This certification is recognition of VCU Health CMH’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
“This recertification shows our commitment to quality and ensures our patients get the best care,” said Todd Howell, VP of Professional Services.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
“Cardiac rehab is important after a heart attack or other heart problems,” said Dr. Bethany Denlinger, Medical Director of Cardiac Rehab. “Rehab will help you get active again in a safe environment. It is not only exercise but education, which can prevent another cardiac event. My cardiac rehab patients do better long term, and I'm proud of the work of our cardiac rehab staff.”
To earn accreditation, VCU Health CMH’s cardiovascular rehabilitation team participated in an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high- quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.
About VCU Health CMH
VCU Health CMH is a nonprofit hospital that is dedicated to being the leader in health services for the south-central region of Virginia and portions of northern North Carolina. Since 1954, the hospital’s employees, physicians, volunteers and board of directors have worked to fulfill their mission of providing excellence in the delivery of health care. Today, VCU Health CMH has a new hospital with 70 private patient rooms and a long-term care facility with an additional 140 beds. VCU Health CMH provides a wide array of in-patient services, including acute care and long-term care along with many outpatient programs such as home health, hospice and many others. Since inception, they have grown to be one of the area’s largest employers with more than 800 employees, 160+ volunteers and 177 providers, representing 26 medical specialties, on staff. Visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.
About AACVPR
Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improving the quality of life for patients and their families. Learn more about AACVPR at www.AACVPR.org.