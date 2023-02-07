Zoning Administrator Robert Henrick brought forth a concern regarding Bluestone’s solar site at last Monday’s Planning Commission meeting. Hendrick passes by the Bluestone site frequently, as well as another solar site outside of the state. He shared the images, “so everybody will kind of get an idea of what’s going on,” since he knows everyone on the board doesn’t go by the site often.
First, he showed pictures of the out of state site which depict all but a few of the solar panels titled in the direction of the sun to generate the most energy. The panels are on a track system which follows the sun as it moves east to west throughout the course of a day.
Hendrick then showed the commission pictures from Bluestone’s site which shows a majority of the panels facing all different directions, obviously not working properly. He said he has talked with some of the facility's staff who claim the problem is a glitch with the system’s software; however, he has not been able to talk with any of the site’s technicians as they’re always busy on the site.
“They’re not selling much power if it’s all screwed up like this,” one commission member stated.
Hendrick showed a picture from the Grasshopper site in Chase City illustrating the same issue at a lesser extent. However, the commission’s members noted the lack of vegetation in the area, something that was promised when the permit was signed. Grasshopper’s special exception permit clearly stated that there needs to be a buffer to screen the facility from public view.
One member said that the vegetation that is there looks wimpy for a year’s worth of growth. However, Hendrick clarified that the vegetation has not been there for a year. He is actually the one that made them plant what is there now.
He further explained, “basically where the vegetation’s planted on this site is in the open areas along the road. But now I don’t know of anything that you could plant that would hide everything because of the topography of the land. The landscaping that you saw there, I made them plant it. Because, I mean, it was nothing there and I said, ‘No, it’s got to be screened.’”
David Brankley chided, “You know, they come in here to present this project and then there’s a beautiful picture of the boundary around it with trees and all they show, but if you go up that road it’s a bunch of scrubby Cedars in some places.” He continued, “they’re slow on doing what they say they’re doing. And that’s all of them.”
After talking previously about density restrictions on solar, Mr. Hendricks and Ms. Dennis compiled a list of what the surrounding counties were doing. Mecklenburg County currently has a little under half a percent (0.48%) of the county’s land devoted to solar farms. However, the two projects currently under consideration—Finneywood and Seven Bridges—would bring that total up over one percent at 1.06% with 2,988.75 acres devoted to solar, and an additional 2,243.75 acres which is under panels.
Charlotte County has a restriction of no more three percent land use given in a file mile radius. Halifax’s restriction is five percent within a five mile radius of the project area. And Brunswick County has an acreage restriction of no more than 8,600 acres for utility scale solar.
Members Brankley and Hayes proposed an acreage restriction maximum of 2,500 acres to be used for solar within Mecklenburg County. Hendricks explained that setting the maximum to 2,500 acres would knock the Finneywood and Seven Bridges projects out of the realm of possibility, and that it would be best to talk with the County’s Attorney Russell Slayton first regarding any legal ramifications of the decision.
Member Reamy proposed setting the maximum acreage at 3,000 which would allow both the Finneywood and Seven Bridges projects just enough room.
After further discussion the commission decided to seek Russell Slayton’s guidance on whether a 2,500 acre cap would be feasible. In the case that it is not, the commission seems to be leaning towards setting a 3,000 acre cap.
The commission approved an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance which will limit the time frame a utility scale solar facility has to reapply for another review. Hendrick explained that up until now, “we did not have anything in article 20 pertaining to denials of the Comp Plan Review. They could automatically come back the next day and refile. So now if the application is turned down by the board, they have to wait 12 months to reapply.”
The commission also elected their offices for 2023. Kyle Crump has been reelected as the Commission’s Chair, Mark Warner will serve as the commission’s Vice Chair, and Charlie Reamy will serve as Secretary.