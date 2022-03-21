Gear up for Clarksville’s Wine Festival! Wine Fest tickets now on sale

Wine Fest tickets are available to purchase and also online for the upcoming Clarksville Lake Country Wine Festival in Clarksville! This year's event is held on Saturday, April 9, NOON to 5 pm at The Delicate Flower B & B grounds 617 Virginia Avenue
We are hosting 10 Virginia wineries, a selection of craft beer by our very own Bugg's Island Brewery, Whisky offerings as well by Springfield Distillery from Halifax , great food from our Local Chamber eateries, hand selected artisan vendors and specialty merchants & live music by The Premiere Trio, & also the Tobacco Road Band.
So mark your calendars and start the morning downtown shopping the stores & dining at our restaurants at high noon the gates to the Wine Festival will be open.
You can purchase online at clarksvilleva.com via PayPal or at the Chamber office, The Virginia Avenue Mall, Buggs Island Baby & Cooper's Landing Inn. Tickets in advance are $25, $30 at the gate, ticket includes a souvenir wine glass. For non-taster/DD tickets in advance are, $12, $15 at the gate.
All festival proceeds will benefit the Town's Chamber of Commerce and will go towards future projects. For more information, contact the Chamber at clarksvilleva.com or 800-557-5582.