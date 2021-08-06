Board approves virtual program contract and new school color scheme

In a special Mecklenburg County School Board meeting, heard from Senior Vice-President Peter Stewart of the Virtual Virginia Academy after having raised questions about the program at the regular July meeting.
Glenn Edwards said, “I was one of the most vocal at the last meeting and one of my questions was how do we derive income from the program. Now after researching I understand that outside of our realm of Mecklenburg County we would have a group of students who would be coming in and we would retain a portion of their ADM money so that could be built up over time to bring income to the county.” He continued, “Having looked into I have completely changed my opinion on this opportunity. I am for it.”
Chairman Gavin Honeycutt said that he wanted to clear up a misconception that this county was required to offer virtual learning. “Senate Bill 1303 says that all we had to do was educate our children K-12. It is nothing that is mandated by the state that says we have to offer virtual learning to our students.”
“I was excited when you all came but I think maybe I jumped a little too quickly and I’m going to tell you why. To me it’s an equity issue. You said that regardless of whether somebody wants to attend virtual academy, they still have criteria that they have to meet in order to enroll in your virtual academy.”
Stewart responded, “If there are admission policies to the program it would be set by you the Board not by we the vendor. For students that are outside of this county I think that one thing people will find interesting is that there are a higher percentage of African Americans and Latino students in this state wide school than there are in the state.” He continued, “We do provide computers and internet access to all students so its not an economic issue.”
Nichols said that he believes this virtual program is a way of protecting the school systems ADM and a chance to give the students every opportunity available.
Honeycutt said that virtual learning did not work for the county. “We’re in the business of educating these children in person. That’s our job.”
After much discussion the Board voted to approve the virtual contract with Honeycutt and Palmer voting no and Campbell abstaining.
Trustees decided on a color scheme for the inside of the new middle/ high school facility.
Gavin Honeycutt gave each Board member a chance to express any concerns or ask questions about the photo samples provided. There was concern about a particular green color that Gloria Smith referred to as “hospital green”.
Glenn Edwards, who worked on the construction of Rivermont School in Chase City, said that he was happy with the colors chosen by the architects because there are “reasons” to choose these specific colors.
“That green is going to be in one hallway and we are building a 350,000 square foot facility. The green will only be on about 500 of it. I understand the psychology behind the colors and the green does not bother me,” said Rob Campbell.
Wanda Bailey and Gavin Honeycutt expressed their concerns about the amount of blue being used in the auditorium on the chairs and upholstery.
Glenn Edwards said, “We’ve got nine different opinions in here tonight. The easiest way out of this is to let a professional put it all together and the 50% of people that do not like can say ‘we didn’t have anything to do with it anyway’ and the 50% that do like it can say ‘yeah we saw that’. I think once we get it all in place it’s not going to make any difference.”
“You all are at a bit of a disadvantage because it is difficult looking at little swatches of color. You do not really get a feel for how things are going to look. We see this stuff all the time and somethings we look at internally we question but once its done we like it and we’re satisfied,” said ARCHITECT.
“I’m going with she’s a professional. I would look at it as these are colors that they have worked with. They have used them in other schools, they have the reasoning, they have backup studies to show this will work. I say go with what they have got,” said Dora Garner.
Wanda Bailey and Gavin Honeycutt were the only two Board members to vote against the color schemes presented.
As of July 25 the State of Virginia will no longer mandate school procedures when returning for the 2021/2022 school year. Decisions will be left entirely up to each individual county with the exception of a state law that requires students to wear masks on buses.
Mecklenburg County is currently classified as orange on the scale used by schools. Nichols pointed out that government mandates are possibly going to change as the COVID case numbers continue to rise in the country.