Chamber seeking vendors for Big Lake Flea Market; Wine Festival rescheduled for May

Clarksville’s Lake Country Wine Festival that was scheduled for April 8 was postponed due to weather. They have announced the new date: Saturday, May 27th from noon to 5p.m. Already purchased tickets can be transferred to the new date or refunded upon request. Tickets are still available at the Chamber office and will be back online at a later time. Joshua Ray & the Tobacco Road Band will still be performing.
In other news, the Clarksville Chamber is now seeking vendors for the Big Lake Flea Market slated for May 13 from 8a.m. to 3p.m. Small businesses and vendors go ahead and reserve your booth space today!
The Chamber invites all to come and spend a day of fun shopping, eating, and sightseeing in Virginia’s only lakeside town! There will be everything from antiques and arts & crafts to food and yard sale items. In addition, there will be tons of bargains and special deals in town to enjoy. You can even find the perfect Mother’s Day gift!
For more information on this event, contact the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce by phone at either (434) 374-2436 of (800) 557-5582, or by stopping by the Chamber office. Get your applications on their website www.clarksvilleva.com, by visiting their Facebook page, or at the Chamber office at 105 Second Street.
Mail in your applications by May 5 to PO Box 1017, Clarksville, VA 23927.