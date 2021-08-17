July 2021 Mecklenburg County deeds

-Superior Investments, Inc. to Virginia P. Lucy, unit 54 section C Beaver Creek Town of South Hill for $216,775.
A. Harper, LLC to Freeman Companies, LLC, lots 26 & 27 & 35-42 Lacrosse district for $85,000.
Jalene Newton Adams to Managed Property Enterprises, L, lot 5 block 2 Town of Chase City for $90,000.
Werter L. Arrington, Jr. to James Edwards Bryson, lot 20 parcel C 9.14 AC Clarksville district for $295,000.
Tessie B. Bacon, Sub Tr to April Fields, lots 17 & 18 Joyceville Lacrosse district for $16,000.
Thomas H. Bacon, III to Craig Haden, 5.32 AC Palmer Springs district for $350,000.
Allen Jefferson Bagbey to Claude Russell Kelley, 1.80 AC Clarksville district for $9,000.
Danny L. Beasley to Jimmy C. Vaughan, 1.00 AC South Hill district for $25,000.
Benton-Thomas Properties, LLC to Matt Chumney Realty, LLC, lot 6 Town of Chase City for $45,000.
Jody Keith Black to Bruce A. Watson, lot 7 block 3 & lot 9 block 1 Lakeview Estate Bluestone district for $40,000.
Melvin D. Blankenship to Ryan Rutledge, lot 35-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $355,000.
John G. Bower to Sterling Cary Lewis, 0.34 AC Town of South Hill for $192,000.
William M. Boyd to Timothy Cooke, parcel 1 3.85 AC Boydton district for $70,000.
Clayton C. Bryant, Jr. to Victor Mancilla, 1.768 AC Chase City district for $59,000.
Clayton C. Bryant, Jr. to Lillian M. Craft, 54.836 AC Chase City district for $119,000.
Clayton C. Bryant, Jr. to Philip R. Verdow, 1.793 AC Chase City district for $79,000.
Clayton C. Bryant, Jr. to Kerry J. Camm, 66.399 AC & 24.186 AC Chase City district for $272,000.
Richard B. Buchanan to Deborah Shepherd, parcel for $175,000.
Eddie D. Buckner to Dacey Horne, lot 21 section Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $445,000.
Stephen David Butler to Mary Stavitzski, lot 22 Hinton Mill 0.95 AC Palmer Springs district for $193,000.
Michael R. Callahan to Eric Hochstuhl, 0.5 AC Town of Chase City for $127,500.
Carter Bank & Trust to Justin T. Smith, LLC, lot Town of South Hill for $400,000.
C. Linwood Carter, Jr. to Pameal C. Carter, 148.56 AC Chase City district for $35,000.
Christopher M. Cashman to Brian Thomas Pitterle, lots 33 & 33A Palmer Springs district for $410,000.
Wayne J. Chapin to Marcus A. Hood, lot 14 Peete River Farm 1.96 AC Palmer Springs district for $75,000.
Kim Anita Goodson Clary to Tyler Spillane, lot 2 Town of South Hill for $128,300.
Earl W. Cole to Jennifer Lynn Luca, unit 35 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $265,000.
Ricky Daryl Cole to Charles J. Hazelwood, lot 14 Trailer City Clarksville district for $15,000.
Community Memorial Hospital of to Timothy A. Anders, parcels Town of South Hill for $110,000.
Anita L. Condrey to Richard J. Michael, lot 32 Palmer Springs district for $235,300.
David Wilson Corum to Timothy D. Fagert, lot 12 section A Palmer Springs district for $536,000.
Sheila R. Cotton to Loay Abdulrahman, 0.362 AC lot 9 Town of Chase City for $40,000.
Daniel D. Crawford to James R. Ferrell, lots 42-M & 43-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $31,000.
Oliver S. Davis, Jr. to Stanley A. Dimac, lot 74 0.50 AC Palmer Springs district for $13,500.
Jamie M. Day to Abigail Jean Hatley, lots 15 & 20 Town of Chase City for $95,000.
Earl R. Deibler, Sr. to Robert K. Scale, 5.00 AC lot 24 Clearview Farms Buckhorn district for $18,000.
Kathy L. Delimba to Gregory V. Gordon, 5.53 AC parcel 2 Erwin H. Puryear Clarksville district for $220,000.
David H. Deshelter to Ronald O. Jensen, lots 15-17 block 6 Sunnyside Park Town of Clarksville for $125,000.
Nicholas J. Dimarino, III to Steven Zachary Palmer, lot 16 section U Tanglewood Shores for $165,000.
Gary M. Dismukes to Ryan J. Baker, lot 6 Lakeview Clarksville district for $335,000.
Darla Dudley to James Smith, lot 15 block 3 unit 2 Fairview for $1,400.
Darla Dudley to James Smith, lot 16 block 3 unit 2 Fairview for $1,400.
Darla Dudley to James Smith, lot 17 block 3 unit 2 Fairview for $1,400.
Darla Dudley to James Smith, lot 18 block 3 unit 2 Fairview for $1,400.
Darla Dudley to James Smith, lot 19 block 3 Fairview for $1,400.
G & E Development, LLC to Peggy A. Larsen, lot 3 section D Town of Clarksville for $225,000.
Martha Johnson Garber to Susan Johnson Clark, 3 parcels Bluestone district for $87,000.
Cedrick Jerel Garrett to Rebecca Brown Stevenson, 0.505 AC parcel 2 block 1 Town of Clarksville for $135,000.
Robert W. Gephart to Mark Orwig, lot 2 section A Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $198,000.
Robert W. Gibson to James Douglas Twisdale, lot 8 Dock Side subdivision Palmer Springs district for $87,500.
John E. Glander to John E. Glander, 0.77 AC Town of Clarksville for $400,000.
Kenneth E. Glenn, Jr. to Kenneth A. Jarrell, Jr., 12 AC Boydton district for $100,000.
Gregg Vernon Gordon to Anne H. Gordon, lots 4-6 Mull & Sizemore Town of Clarksville for $145,000.
GTC Properties, LLC to Daryl B. Beasley, parcel for $45,000.
Margaret A. Hale to Richard J. Kaczar, lot 149R section E unit 8 Clarksville district for $289,500.
F. Wills Hancock 4 to Robert Howard Fleming, part of lot 8 & lot 9 block 20 Prestwould Bluestone district for $525,000.
Christopher E. Hawk to Robbie David Wheeler, lot 50 section F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $10,000.
Janet E. Henderson to Willis E. Cullop, lot 74 section A Lacrosse district for $10,000.
Steve Higley to Mark A. Little, lot 120-A Ridge for $30,000.
Carol M. Hillegass to Jeffrey Martin Chandler, lot 23 Westview on the Lake Clarksville for $49,900.
Barbara T. Hines to Roger D. Pendergrass, 3.019 AC Lacrosse district for $17,000.
Charlie Hockey to Charles Lucas Tripp, lot 4 section D Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse for $15,000.
Holliday Family Irrevocable Tr to Nathan E. Scott, lot 70 section A Merrymount Palmer Springs district for $660,000.
Evella W. Hutcheson to Juliana K. Bird, 56.03 AC Buckhorn district for $150,000.
Samuel S. Irby to Just 4 Fun, LLC, lot 66 section A Palmer Springs district for $1,320,000.
J. Ratia Corp to Sai Daya, LLC, 1.39 AC Town of South Hill for $3,000,000.
Betty Smith Jacobs to George L. Brown, 1.10 AC Lacrosse district for $60,000.
George A. Johnson to Clarence E. Moore, Jr., 1.50 AC South Hill district for $15,000.
William Guy Johnson, Jr. to Scott M. Lecher, lot 28 & 29 section G Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $230,000.
Deanna Jones to William Dennis Hill, lot 70 Lacrosse district for $25,000.
Elton Jones to Leon C. Smith, Boydton district for $230,000.
Todd L. Juracek to Scott W. Ziegler, 2 parcels lots 20 & 20A Palmer Springs district for $775,000.
Mary L. Keifer to Bill Vaughn, lot Town of South Hill for $10,000.
Damon L. Kinebrew to Karen D. Kinebrew, 2 parcels Boydton district for $1.
Warren Robert Kirsch to James H. Hawthorne, Town of South Hill for $100,000.
Donal G. Koons to Mark Anthony Ellis, Jr., lot 52 Berry Hill Palmer Springs district for $250,000.
Tim M. Lambert to Christopher Pettigrew, lot 80 Lacrosse district for $51,500.
Connie Lynn Lawson to Ricky L. Allgood, 54.60 AC Chase City district for $142,500.
J. Charles Lee to Kenneth D. Cottrell, Jr., lot 3 Town of Clarksville for $607,600.
Sang Fai Lee to Michael G. Luddy, Sr., lots 9-11 & part of lot 12 block 2 Town of South Hill for $70,000.
Timothy Andrew Leese to Gregory Kopp, lot 28 section A Lacrosse district for $85,000.
Debra F. Lenhart, Suc Tr to Tina M. Dunnam, lot 112 Mooresville Est Bluestone district for $8,500.
Meriwether Fielding Lewis, Jr. to George P. Panos, 7.6 AC Clarksville district for $95,000.
Robert D. Long to J. R. Scott, lots 11-18 block 24 Prestwould Bluestone district for $37,500.
Wallace S. Lowery to Larry Dale Holmes, lot 6 Belle Vista Clarksville district for $70,000.
Stanford Allan McBride to Mazelle Helene Cooper, 3 parcels Clarksville district for $80,000.
Jill M. Miller to Joseph E. Walta, lot 93-C Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Kassidy Moore to J. R.’s Supply Cabinet, Inc, Town of South Hill for $149,400.
Karen K. Nelson to Thomas A. Newton, lot 18 Paradise Point Bluestone district for $23,900.
Patricia W. Newman, TR. to Albions Investments, LLC, parcel Lacrosse district for $84,000.
Elizabeth Vaughan Nunn to Michael A. House, 0.49 AC Bluestone district for $155,000.
Elizabeth Vaughan Nunn, Co-TR to Bram Luknight, parcel B 1.02 AC Prestwould Bluestone district for $447,000.
Woody L. Oakley to Philip Jack Irving, parcel A 3.88 AC Lacrosse district for $195,000.
Thomas M. Obrien to Belinda J. Balleaux, lot 17 unit 9 section A Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $215,000.
Palmer Point Investors, LLC to Jody M. Kane, lot P-1 0.93 AC Palmer Springs district for $40,000.
Stephen E. Palmer to Debra Caryl McGanty, 5.00 AC Buckhorn district for $48,000.
Stephen E. Palmer to Jeffrey S. Rose, 5.39 AC Buckhorn district for $51,000.
Stephen E. Palmer to Robert E. McGanty, 4.90 AC Sophia’s Buckhorn district for $46,000.
Joyce Rideout Parson to Timothy Ray Adams, lot 38 Hinton Mill Palmer Springs district for $160,000.
Martha S. Penny to Jack B. Penny, Jr., lot 20 Palmer Springs district for $15,000.
Stephen J. Petrycki to Christopher Charles Smart, lot 8 section A Tatanka Ridge Clarksville district for $73,000.
Rebecca K. Pittman to Brice Wayne Jackson, lot 49-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $13,000.
Robert C. Presuitti to Douglas Michael, lot 56 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $45,000.
Professional Foreclosure Corp to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 3 AC Boydton district for $79,550.
Steven W. Prosser to Theodore F. Greenly, 17.32 AC & 20 AC Buckhorn district for $450,000.
RCS Construction, Inc to Bryan Austin Dent, lot 26 section E Lacrosse district for $22,000.
Donald Reece, Jr. to Craig R. Smith, lot Town of Clarksville for $155,000.
River Cottage, LLC to Linda P. Kemp, lot 25 Lacrosse district for $10.
Danny G. Runyon to Mark Swain, lot 27 section A unit 4 Ferry Hill Boydton district for $389,900.
Mary W. Sadler to Frank Garland Sadler, Jr., 7.00 AC Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Wayne D. Sanders, Tr. to Stephen O. Simon, 66.54 AC Clarksville district for $800,000.
William Schreiber to Cam B. Driskill, lot 31 Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $65,000.
Service Plus Propane, INC to L. P. Ferrellgas, 2.00 AC Town of South Hill for $174,165.46.
Elizabeth M. Shelton to Pat W. Edmonds, lot 22 block F Town of South Hill for $253,000.
Russell O. Slayton, SP Comm to Julia Kay Dressler, 0.115 AC Bluestone district for $600.
Beatrice McCormick Smith to Beatrice M. Smith, Bluestone district for $210,000.
Mable A. Smith to John A. Smith, 1.0 AC parcel 1 Clarksville district for $1,000.
Mary Lou Smith to A. Harper, LLC, lots 26 & 27 & 35-42 Lacrosse district for $85,000.
Donna S. Stensland to Conrad B. Hamrick, lot 2 block 3 Bluestone district for $298,000.
John Stolzenthaler to Jeffrey Martin Chandler, lot 22 Westview on the Lake Phase II Clarksville district for $55,000.
Rex W. Stout to Billy A. Suddueth, lot 31-I & 33-I River Ridge Lacrosse district for $24,000.
Corey D. Taylor to Paul H. Harvey, III, lot 15 Harris Farm 2.70 AC Lacrosse district for $249,000.
Johnna S. Thomas to Shawn D. Moyer, 1.03 AC Town of Chase City for $153,500.
Arlene D. Thompson to James S. Newman, parcel 1 0.97 AC Lacrosse district for $48,000.
William E. Travis to Roger E. Upton, 2 parcels Boydton district for $150,000.
Cheryl Tuck to Rodney A. Goode, 9.36 AC Boydton district for $27,197.50.
Peggy R. Tunstall to Reginald J. Hayes, lot 113-D River Ridge Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Jeffrey A. Vanzandt to Douglas I. Russell, III, lot 8 5.23 AC Sunset Oak I Boydton district for $23,500.
Bill J. Vaughn to Kelly N. Calry, parcel A Town of South Hill for $72,000.
Penny A. Watson to Dwight Carl Dean, 4.33 AC Buckhorn district for $140,000.
Stephen R. Webster to Jeffrey A. Wilmoth, lots 25A-28A J. E. Coopers Property Town of Clarksville for $53,000.
Macon M. White to Karl M. Schweitzer, lot 40 Thornton Place section 3 Palmer Springs for $400,000.
Jeffrey Wilcoxon to Douglas W. Edwards, lot 166 section D Joyceville Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Edward L. Wilkerson to Gloria Ann Puryear, 3.20 AC Clarksville District for $67,000.
Alberta Williams to Lee Williams, 1.00 AC lot 4A Buckhorn district for $8,000.
Brenda S. Williams to Charles C. Conner, 6.74 AC Buckhorn district for $110,000.
William O. Wills to Freeman Companies, LLC, 0.76 AC Town of Lacrosse for $17,500.
Bruce Mellon Wood, Tr. to William R. Stephenson, 0.96 AC lot 9 Beechtree Bluestone district for4 $180,000.
Your Land Site, LLC to Linda Jean Reece, lot 14 section III Tucker Mill Lake Chase City District for $21,500.
Your Land Site, LLC to Terry L. Ulrey, Jr, 20.13 AC Lacrosse district for $33,700.