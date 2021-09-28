Bladder out of control? We can help.

Overactive Bladder (OAB) is a treatable condition. It is extremely common. One in six adults has OAB. It’s more common than vision problems and diabetes. But it’s not a normal part of aging. And you shouldn’t have to deal with it on your own.
On Wednesday, October 13, from 1:00 - 1:30 p.m., Dr. Pearson will explore conditions, causes and symptoms of OAB in a virtual community outreach education program. You will understand all your treatment options and learn which therapies Medicare and private insurers cover. Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. This seminar will be recorded. Your presence is your permission to post on VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s website so more people can benefit from hearing this information.
John Pearson, M.D., earned his medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He completed a surgical internship, surgical residency and urology residency at the University of California, San Francisco. He served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Pearson is board certified in urology with special interest in urogynecology. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of the American Urological Association.
“Patients with this condition may feel alone, anxious, and often adjust their social and professional lives to avoid embarrassment,” said Dr. Pearson. “Here’s the good news: Treatment options are available for people who are living with urinary and bowel incontinence. Lasting relief means fewer trips to the bathroom, fewer accidents each day, and more confidence doing the things you enjoy.”
Dr. Pearson is accepting new patients at CMH Urological Services located inside the C.A.R.E. Building at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. To view a full list of services, visit: VCU-CMH.org.