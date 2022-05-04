Governor Youngkin celebrates public education innovation and signs proclamation ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week

RICHMOND–Governor Glenn Youngkin today visited CodeRVA Regional High School, a computer science magnet school that enrolls students from fifteen school divisions, to sign a proclamation ahead of teacher appreciation week, which is celebrated from May 2nd to May 6th.
“CodeRVA is an excellent example of how innovation and partnership can benefit our students and improve their opportunities. This school is a model for Commonwealth innovation schools and demonstrates that we can move beyond a 'one-size-fits-all' education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
At the governor’s visit to CodeRVA he also recognized Teacher Appreciation Week with a proclamation and Governor Youngkin noted, “I’m honored to highlight our amazing teachers across the Commonwealth who work tirelessly to educate, prepare, and nurture Virginia’s students. Teachers are trusted, respected professionals who must be empowered and supported to do their best work and to provide high-quality, innovative learning experiences that serve all students.”
Governor Youngkin also recognized commitments from public school divisions and higher education centers across the Commonwealth to establish computer science lab schools, if supported by the General Assembly. Partners include Stafford County Public School and University of Mary Washington, Chesapeake Public Schools and Old Dominion University, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and James Madison University, as well as Loudoun County Public School, Roanoke Higher Education Center, and Southwest Higher Education Center.
“We cannot keep doing things the same way and expect a different result,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Too many of our children have fallen behind, so much so that it has become a national security issue. It's time to innovate and think outside the box so that all of our kids can excel. Our teachers have a huge responsibility, and we so appreciate them. Let's put more tools in the toolbox of education in the Commonwealth. We owe it to our children.”
“Here’s the hard reality–we need this,” said Dr. Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. “Public schools and educators want and can be the drivers of unique opportunities, innovation, and improvement so that all children are able to succeed, meet high expectations, and be prepared for life.”
CodeRVA serves a diverse student body that reflects each of the participating school divisions. And CodeRVA serves nearly two times the number of students with disabilities than the average schools in the Commonwealth. In this personalized learning school model, all juniors and seniors participate in relevant internships with businesses and community partners. Then nearly one third of CodeRVA graduates get an associate degree in computer science.
“CodeRVA has enjoyed five years of success as the only magnet school of its kind in the Commonwealth,” said Kume Goranson, executive director of CodeRVA Regional High School. “As we look to the next five years, we will apply to be identified as a lab school and hope to partner with educators in every region to share our innovative instructional model in a new network of computer science focused lab schools.”
Additionally, the Commonwealth’s computer science hub network, which will serve as the foundation for this constellation of new computer science lab schools, will grow to include direct student programs and new supports for school divisions to provide high-quality computer science education.
“Today’s visit to CodeRVA is a celebration of excellence and innovation in education,” said Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education. “When the General Assembly sends the Governor a bill and budget supporting lab schools, we will be able to expand computer science opportunities modeled on this wildly successful high school across the Commonwealth. School divisions, higher education partners, and CodeVA are ready to go.”
The full proclamation is available online.