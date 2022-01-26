Mayor cautions this is the time of year for heating incidents

Chase City’s Council thanked Dakota Jones for all his work at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at January’s Council meeting.
Dusty Forbes stated, “I know this last year we’ve done a lot, and you’ve put yourself through a lot of long hours and hard work. I know sometimes you’ve felt like it wasn’t appreciated, but it really was. You pulled us through and you got the plant up and running the way it should be, and are keeping us moving forward into the future.”
The council approved two routine updates to the town code regarding election dates.
A first reading passed that would require prospective hotels or motels in the town to have obtained a conditional use permit prior to a business license.
Council also authorized the use of $6,268.36 in ARPA contingency funds in order to pay for the technician charges from the SCADA installation. Mayor Fahringer reports that the electronic meters are in the last stages of completion.
Mayor Fahringer also noted, “This is the time of year for heating-related fire risks. We recommend that all people keep the flammable and combustible items well away from the heat sources. And that no generators are running inside an enclosed area that’s not ventilated
The Town continues to deal with ongoing water leaks in town where there are brittle lines.”
It was also encouraged that everyone double check the batteries inside all smoke and CO2 detectors.
“I want to thank the Town for everything they’ve done for Christmas,” Fahringer said. He stated that several citizens have told him just how nice the blue star, donated by Ed Voorhar last month, looked on the water tower. Councilwoman Brenda Hatcher agreed that she’s also heard several compliments from town residents.
Dusty Forbes thanked the town of Clarksville for loaning Chase City their leaf vac. Mayor Fahringer hopes to clean up the Chase City Ballpark’s fields using it.
The Town shop crew got the Kubota tractor running, which will be used at the community ball park as necessary.