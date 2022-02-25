MCHS receives $25k from Builders Association for Career Academy

Mecklenburg County High School (MCPS) is very pleased to have local businesses partner with the new Middle School and High School facility through our Career Academy program. This is a very important component of our education process as it greatly enhances student preparation for jobs in their industry. These business partnerships provide support in many different ways:
- Introducing the world of work to elementary students
- Providing career exploration options to middle school students
- Providing and mentoring soft skill expectations to high school students
- Providing career pathway information for specific jobs within an industry
- Providing guidance to students on job interview skills, developing resumes, and other job seeking skills
- Providing scholarship support for post high school education requirements
- Opening doors for apprenticeship, internships, and other workplace options
Several of our local business organizations have seen the value of supporting the Career Academy that prepares students for jobs in their industry through financial donations. These funds are used for many important purposes but primarily to provide the raw materials necessary for students to work on as they shift from the theory of a skill to the actual hands-on application.
Financial donations to each of the Career Academies, or directly to any of our schools to support student resources, are given through the Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership (MCBEP) for tax purposes. MCBEP is a 501 (c)3 Non-Profit Organization specifically set up to support Mecklenburg’s public school’s students, classrooms, and programs.
For more information on how your business can partner with Mecklenburg County’s Career Academy program please contact Mrs. Natalie Coronas, the MCPS Workforce Development Specialist at 434-738-6111.