MCHS receives $25k from Builders Association for Career Academy

Dr. Maggie Wilkerson receives a check for $25,491.22 from the local Builders Association to support the building program in the new Mecklenburg County High School’s STEM Academy. Presenting the check are Mr. Norman Wagstaff and Mr. Harry Marrow, officers of the local Association. These funds will provide raw materials for students in the building trades program as they learn carpentry, roofing, electrical wiring, and other important skills.