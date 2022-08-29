Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000 Job Milestone

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.