National Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms Thursday

The following is an updated briefing from National Weather Service Wakefield, VA as of 9:45 AM, 3/17/21. See the attached image accompanying the briefing highlighting the risk areas and timing for strong to severe storms tonight.
Threats: There is a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening with Damaging Winds, Hail and Tornadoes the main threat
Location: Central and Eastern VA, MD/VA Eastern Shore, and Northeast NC. The highest risk is primarily across Southern VA and Northeast North Carolina.
Timing: 3-10 pm, late Thursday afternoon and evening.
Overview and Impacts:
- Strong to severe storms could result in areas of 40-60 mph wind gusts.
- Expect numerous downed trees, as well as scattered power outages with the stronger storms. Large hail is also possible.
- A few tornadoes could develop with these storms with the greatest likelihood of a tornado developing across Southeastern VA and Northeast NC