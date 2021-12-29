Again, Mecklenburg County showed up to support communities in 2021. From successful donation drives to driving to Kentucky to support tornado victims, Mecklenburg County’s residents showed that they care about the world around them. Through the good and the bad times, this is Mecklenburg County’s 2021 Year in Review.
January
Beginning the year strong, Mecklenburg’s long-term care facilities began the rollout of vaccinations for our most vulnerable population at the very beginning of January.
Friends of the Meherrin began its mission to strengthen Mecklenburg’s solar ordinances on large-scale solar projects. Friends of the Meherrin has continued its presence at solar meetings throughout the year.
The Board of Supervisors ultimately decided to relocate the Confederate Monument that sat in front Courthouse Square in Boydton to the Boydton graveyard. The decision to relocate it had been made previously, but the Supes chose its new location—the Boydton graveyard—at the January meeting.
Chase City’s Warehouse and Commercial Historic District—first added to the Virginia Landmarks Register in September 2020—was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places. The district joins four other national recognized historic places in town: the Chase City High School, also known as Maple Manor Apartments; MacCallum More and Hudgins House Historic District, and Shadow Lawn.
The Clarksville Chamber announced its WanderLOVE Photo Contest for the public. They accepted entries for the contest through February 28 to be announced in March. Winners won $100 Chamber Cash each.
EMPOWER Broadband and Mecklenburg County were awarded $449,381 in round one of the 2021 VATI grants.
February
CVS Health announced statewide rollout of vaccines for eligible populations.
Mecklenburg Electric Coop announced that its member-consumers would be benefitting from another decrease on electric bills in 2021.
Chase City’s Town Council approved setting aside $15K from IDA sales funds to fix up the Chase City Community Park.
Governor Ralph Northam visited the Mecklenburg County School Board office to announce a $10.8 million education innovation and research grant awarded to Virginia Ed Strategies in South Boston by the U. S. Department of Education.
Winter Storm Tabitha made her way through Mecklenburg County and left thousands in the county without power for days. Mecklenburg Electric and Southside Electric both worked tirelessly around the clock to restore power to Mecklenburg’s residents. Crew members from Community Electric Cooperative, River City Construction, Davis Elliot Construction, BARC Electric, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, and Asplundh Tree all came to Mecklenburg’s rescue. Mecklenburg’s residents donated snacks and drinks as a gift for all the responders that worked to restore power.
March
The Lamplighter Restaurant and Candlelight Lounge closed late February/Early March after they were unable to negotiate the purchase of the property.
Mecklenburg’s CVS pharmacies finally announced that they had received vaccines at all locations.
MacCallum More Museum & Gardens announced that they would be fundraising with the goal of restoring portraits of the town’s first mayor—Mayor George Alfred Endly—and his wife Narcissa Abigail Endly. MMM&G needed to meet an estimated goal of $5,000 in order to restore the portraits, which needed quite a bit of TLC. An estimated $3,500 extra would be required in order to repair the frames they are held in.
Valor & Grace, a literacy center providing virtual learning support and tutoring—opened doors in Clarksville.
Chase City adopted an ordinance that would charge owners of derelict and vacant properties $100 registration fee in order to cut down on the derelict properties in town.
The hospital on Buena Vista Circle was opened to host weekly COVID vaccination clinics.
Purposeful Journey in Chase City opened doors.
The Endly Portraits traveled to Richmond, where evaluation and restoration would take place.
Virginia became the first state in the south to abolish the death penalty.
April
Southern Soul artist Big G recorded the music video for “Can I Hold You” in Boydton and South Hill.
Damian Ashworth was convicted of second-degree murder among other charges in the slaying of Clarksville native Anthony Raekwon “Rae” Roberts in July 2019.
Clarksville hosted the first of many returning events this year: their Annual Wine Festival. The festival was divided into two time slots to maintain the COVID-19 600-person limits in place at the time. The festival went off without a hitch!
Thanks to the work of volunteers, the Chase City Community Ballpark was cleaned and put on the track to revival. The concessions stand was thoroughly cleaned out, and both fields were plowed.
Virginia accelerated the legalization of marijuana, and legalized simple possession as well as cultivating plants at home.
May
The CDC rolled back restrictions for vaccinated individuals.
The Clarksville Chamber welcomed the return of another successful event: the Big Lake Flea Market.
The Mecklenburg High School Anglers & the Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters both excelled at the Bass Nation of Virginia Youth State Championship. Both teams qualified for the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship to be held in October.
Lakefest was named a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
Calvin King—a South Hill native and local radio legend—celebrated 50 years since first appearing on the air.
June
Bear Claw Grill opened for business in Chase City.
Odicci Alexander—former Park View High School ball player—lead JMU’s team to victory in the College World Series.
The Mecklenburg Board of Supervisors approved a six-year plan to repair the county’s secondary roads.
70% of adults in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Chase City’s Dr. Randall Suslick, M.D. was awarded the President’s Award for Exception Volunteer Service by the MCV Alumni Association of Virginia Commonwealth University.
MacCallum More Museum & Gardens hosted a successful Picnic Party at the Gardens, the first big event in Chase City since the pandemic began.
July
Clarksville hosted another successful Independence Day Boat Parade.
Hatchell Law, PLLC opened in Chase City.
After JMU’s win in the College World Series, Odicci Alexander came home for a Meet-and-Greet in South Hill.
The Mecklenburg Board of Supervisors denied two application appeals for solar facilities in Clarksville.
Chase City approved the use of nearly $850,000 in APRA funds for their wastewater treatment plant.
Chase City hosted its first “Party at the Pavilion” event, a new series meant to attract residents and give them a good time listening to and dancing to live music.
Clarksville put on the festival the whole of Mecklenburg County had been waiting for: Lakefest! People came from all over the country to take part in this year’s festival. Spectators were dazzled by a new fireworks display put on by the Virginia Skypainters.
Bluestone’s FFA placed top ten in the State Convention.
The town of Clarksville announced that the Mecklenburg County Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund had been amended to allow business to use funds for utility expenses. They encouraged businesses to apply for reimbursement.
McDonald’s in Clarksville finally announced that the renovations were complete, and they were open for all business in the renovated location.
Spurs second-year guard Keldon Johnson has been named to the 2021 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball roster.
August
Local COVID-19 cases surged as variants were introduced in the county.
Clarksville’s Dixie Youth Fundraiser earned a $20,000 match from an anonymous donor.
The School Board approved the Virtual Virginia Academy contract, as well as the color scheme for the new school.
Gino’s in Chase City celebrated 25 years of business, and sent out a letter of appreciation to the entire town.
Clarksville approved a new agri-tourism business to operate on Greenhouse Drive.
Chase City’s Ballpark received its new mural done by local artist Sarah Inge.
Clarksville’s Chamber announced a new event: the Catfish Art Crawl. The Art Crawl debuted art pieces submitted by local artists in businesses around town, and asked for votes from residents to decide which art piece was the best.
MacCallum More announced that the Endly portraits had begun restoration, but that they would need additional funds to fully restore the portrait frames.
Superintendent Nichols reversed the decision to work with K-12 Virtual Program.
Mecklenburg County residents showed up to the Board of Supervisors meeting to support local internet provider, Lake Country Internet, in seeking state funding.
The Clarksville Chamber in conjunction with Microsoft and Better Block in a Box hosted the first pop-up park event where they played games, hosted food trucks, and had a movie showing.
September
Bluestone hosted the final King of the County game, which drew quite a crowd.
Clarksville announced the winners of the first Catfish Art Crawl: 1st place-Teresa Swain, 2nd place-Traci Watson, & 3rd place-Patricia Charles.
For the first time in years, Clarksville increased the compensation for mayors and town council members to meet local numbers. Pay for the mayor increased from $84/month to $150/month, which is still well below average for the surrounding towns and counties.
Local Boydton filmmaker, Kwaman Stevenson, announced the wrap of shooting for his second film as director, writer, and actor.
Chase City’s Town Council approved a loan to pursue the purchase of the Wells Fargo property for the new location of town hall. Rose’s Shopping Center was also purchased by a group out of Mississippi that is trying to transform the shopping center.
Buggs Island Brewery opened its new location on the lake.
The Junction, LLC opened for business with the long-awaited Corn Maze for locals to enjoy through Halloween.
Clarksville’s Town Council approved a grant permit to allow the Stolarz Terrace Apartment project to continue moving forward.
Clarksville’s Chamber went forward with their annual Harvest Days event, which drew quite a crowd this year!
October
The Mecklenburg Bassmaster’s teams both competed in October’s 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship held in Tennessee. Neither team won, but it was a step forward for the county.
The Mecklenburg County Planning Commission denied the proposed 7 Bridges Solar Project for the Chase City area on the grounds that it was too close to the Grasshopper Solar project.
Chase City announced that they would be pursuing another Community Improvement project for the B Street community. A community meeting was held to solicit public input for the housing and local needs for the project.
After a rescheduling due to weather, the Pavilion roof saved the awaited Wooly & the Wingnutz featuring Gilbert Baskerville performance originally set for August. Quite a few spectators showed up the watch the musical performance, the last for the season.
The public voiced their concerns regarding an increase in personal property taxes, which affected county vehicle tax. The value changes annually, and isn’t one that the Board can vote on.
Gary Moore captured great drone footage of the South Central Fair, which boasted a good turnout.
Chase City granted Doctor Suslick with a key to the city due to his 41 years of service to the town. Suslick spent countless hours training and teaching over 200 upcoming doctors at his practice before retirement.
Howard E. Robertson, Sr. was also granted a key to the city for his 100th birthday. Robertson graduated as Valedictorian of his class from the historic Thyne Institute for 15 years, where he continued to teach after serving in the Korean War. He also taught at East End High School for 35 more years before retiring.
The Clarksville VFW was excited to host its first Craft & Vendor fair in the VFW Hall. Several local crafters sold unique wares, and door prizes were handed out.
The American Bass Angler’s National Tournament was highly successful! An estimated $262,000 were spent by the anglers in Mecklenburg County.
November
The American Bass Angler’s National Tournament expressed interest in returning to Mecklenburg in future.
Williams expressed intent to bring a new compressor station to Chase City. One has already been established in South Hill.
The Crush Cancer 5K & Costume Contest—headlined by Angela Blue—raised a total of $10,000 to benefit the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at its first annual event.
Chase City Primary Care closed doors November 30.
Virginia voted in Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin for his first political office.
Clarksville Elementary’s third- and fourth-graders gathered at the Mecklenburg County Veteran’s Memorial Monument to learn about military service and veterans.
Hayleigh Hylton was sentenced to 12 months in a correctional facility for her part in the 2019 murder of Raekwon Roberts in Clarksville. She was charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder. Hylton plead guilty.
December
Clarksville hosted a signing of “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds,” with author Kerry Eggers at the Clarksville Community Center.
Purposeful Journey continued its tradition of giving to those in need by providing twenty-five local families with Thanksgiving Meal kits thanks to the donation of Microsoft’s Women in Construction.
Supes announced a county-wide burn ban due to severe drought conditions.
The Clarksville Chamber celebrated 50 years at its annual awards dinner. Sheila Cuykendall was awarded a special surprise for her 10 years of service as the Chamber’s Executive Director. The Cindy Hite Memorial Golf Tournament was also awarded the Kathleen Walker Lifetime Achievement for all its work fundraising for the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association. The Cindy Hite Memorial Golf Tournament has raised approximately $400,000 since its founding in 2013.
Mecklenburg Electric sponsored the 2021 Lights for Hope display which raises money for the Halifax County Cancer Association.
Mecklenburg Supervisors delayed a decision on the solar ordinance until 2022, so that they may clarify language in the ordinance, and read up more on the issue.
A Sutherland and Ringgold group of friends continued the tradition of fishing on the Buggs Island Lake dressed in Christmas attire. The Grinch and Santa both fished and handed out candy to children.
Walbridge raised donations for 100 local families in Mecklenburg for the holidays. Donations included new toys and assortments of household goods for the families.
A devastating tornado made its way through Kentucky destroying homes, businesses, and even entire towns. Following the damage of this tornado, Chase City, Clarksville, & South Hill all sent donations and volunteers to assist with the storm cleanup. At least two U-Hauls full of gifts, household necessities, and cleanup supplies were sent by Mecklenburg County straight to Kentucky.