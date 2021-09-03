Back to school!

Mecklenburg County Public Schools Superintendent Paul Nichols opened a video message to students, staff, and parents by saying that this year will be very different from the last.
At the start of the pandemic, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that all schools would be closed to students and that teachers, faculty, and staff would have to implement a virtual learning program to continue education.
After many students proved to be unsuccessful learning virtually, the General Assembly got involved and passed a law requiring schools to be open for face-to-face learning five days a week.
Nichols explained that the new law changed plans to continue offering virtual classes. Parents who wish to keep their student/s in a virtual learning setting will no longer have that option and will now have to consider sending their student for face-to-face or continuing through a home school program.
Social distancing will be minimal as it is very difficult to keep students apart with limited space availability.
“In all actuality, the very best way to be able to provide safety is to look at the two options that have been given to us through vaccinations and masks. They are our best protection from COVID spread. They are our best protection as far as the flue, colds, and other things. Of course we will continue to expect students to wash their hands and use sanitary items as they are working through the year. We have to insist, particularly at this point as numbers are so high, that students wear masks and get vaccinated if possible.”
The Virginia Department of Health is still using a color-coded method to determine the severity of what is going on in the community and in the schools. The colors green, blue, yellow, orange, and red, green being the least amount of cases and red being the most, will be the basis of decisions made about school attendance and how to handle increasing numbers. Announcements will be made if a decision to shift the learning pattern is near on the MCPS website and social media pages.
School nurses will be doing contact tracing if a positive case should come up in the schools and necessary measures will be taken such as quarantining a classroom or building. Nichols says that current models predict a continued increase in case numbers through October.
Buses will run at full capacity with students being required by state law to wear a mask and seats being assigned.
Nichols says that vaccinations are encouraged for students and teachers; however, he does not foresee vaccinations being a requirement. The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and more are expected to follow.