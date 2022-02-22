Single vehicle crash kills two on Old National Highway

At 10:04 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 19), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old National Highway, just south of Merifield Drive.
A 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Old National Highway when it crossed the centerline, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
The driver, Caleb J. Riggins, 25, of Elon, N.C., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, Morgan L. Parker, 22, of Burlington, N.C., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.