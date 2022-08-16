Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety.
The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help prevent roadway departure crashes. Rumble strips create noise and vibration that alert drivers to correct their direction and can reduce head-on crossover and/or run-off crashes significantly.
Weather permitting, the rumble strip installation should be complete by fall 2022 along the following routes:
- Route 46 in Brunswick/Nottoway counties:
- Work will take place between the North Carolina line and the intersection with Route 40 (Kenbridge Road) in Nottoway County.
- Route 40 in Lunenburg, Nottoway and Dinwiddie counties:
- Work will take place between the Charlotte/Lunenburg county line and Little Mill Road (Route 630) in Dinwiddie County.
- Route 49 in Mecklenburg, Lunenburg and Nottoway counties:
- Work will take place between the Halifax/Mecklenburg county line and Lone Pine Road (Route 633) in Nottoway County.
- Route 92 in Mecklenburg County:
- Work will take place between the intersection of Route 92/Route 58 and the Charlotte/Mecklenburg county line.
During installation, drivers should expect delays and possible alternating lane closures.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623). For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.