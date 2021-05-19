Staggered start schedule approved by School Board

School administration proposed a staggered start time at the Monday night School Board meeting for the 2021/2022 school year. Two options were presented to the Board. The first showed secondary school students being dropped off at 7:25 a.m. and elementary students reporting at 8-8:30 a.m. The second option showed elementary students reporting earlier than secondary.
“Research indicated that elementary students were better prepared to start earlier than the secondary. I have had teachers that brought me information from doctors that suggest otherwise but there is all kinds of data in all kinds of place,” said Nichols. “Either way you go on this, there are going to be some people that are not happy about it.” He also said that after talking to administrators, teachers, and staff the decision is split down the middle. Based on the information, Mr. Nichols recommended option one to the Board.
The Board voted unanimously for option one; secondary students to report to school early and for elementary students to come in at a later time.
The Board and administration are still struggling with a shortage of bus drivers for the upcoming year. Chairman Honeycutt asked how aggressive those administrators were being in recruiting new drivers. Mr. Nichols said that staff had been advertising on virtual and social media outlets.
Honeycutt asked if the recently granted C.A.R.E.S. Act funding could be used to add benefits to the driver salaries to which Mr. Nichols replied that he would look into it but he did not think that those funds could be used for this particular situation.
Administration is looking to make available $1000 employee bonuses for staff, including bus drivers, in the May payments. They have also considered a $2000 benefit for custodial and lunch staff. The Board approved the bonuses unanimously with Brent Richey and Rob Campbell abstaining from the vote.
Nichols addressed questions concerning the Dual Enrollment Course Tuition Reimbursement. “The policy states that if they get a D or an F in it, the families would repay the school division for the cost of that course. Mecklenburg County is paying a significant amount of money each semester for the cost of the dual enrollment program. I just want to point out that it is in the policy and that there is a statement that parents sign off on. I know that the year has been different with COVID but none of the colleges are reimbursing money if students get lower grades.”
Currently the school system pays $156.50 per credit hour from the community college. If you are enrolled in a three credit hour course, the school is paying $469.50 per class, per student.
Honeycutt said that he and Mrs. Garner have had many people approach them about this issue and according to Honeycutt, “it all came back to the word mental”, speaking on the difficult time students had this past year.
Dora Garner stated that concerned parents had approached her and feel that there was a misunderstanding about what was expected of dual enrollment students versus advanced class students. Mr. Nichols said that he was not aware of any instructional requirement differences between the two.
Mr. Edwards said that if the Board were to deviate from policy in this situation, then they would have to go back over the past ten years and reimburse previous students. “If you break policy tonight, you’re setting a new policy. You’re going to dilute what dual enrollment is all about.”
Ricky Allgood said, “These are supposed to be the best kids that we have in our schools correct? If they can’t meet these minimum requirements, then something is wrong I think at home.”
The motion on the floor was to forgive half of the dual enrollment costs for the students. Lindell Palmer made the motion and Gloria Smith seconded. The motion failed with three yes’s, five no’s, and one abstention. Dual Enrollment students are responsible for the full reimbursement of classes if he or she did not receive a C grade or higher.
Dr. Paige Lacks was there to answer questions or concerns from the Board regarding policy updates. Wanda Bailey questioned the wording in policy BBA- School Board Powers and Duties, which stated that the Board “obtains public comment through a public hearing not less than ten days after reasonable notice to the public in a newspaper of general circulation in the school division prior to providing (iii) in school divisions having 15,000 pupils or more in average daily membership, for redistricting of school boundaries or adopting any pupil assignment plan affecting the assignment of fifteen percent or more of the pupils in average daily membership in the affected school”.
Mrs. Bailey stated that the language “15,000 pupils or more” needed to go away if it did not apply to the Mecklenburg School System. She suggested a motion to strike that limit from the policy. Glenn Edwards stated that he did not think that the Board should change VSBA standard policy without going through some sort of legal council. He suggested either creating their own policy or sticking with what the Board paid for from the VSBA.
Bailey made the motion to eliminate the language specifying 15,000 pupils or more and to make it policy that a public hearing would be held if there is an issue with redistricting. There was no second to this motion.
There was a discussion about the time allowed for public input at School Board meetings. Vice Chair Dora Garner recommended at the last meeting that the time be decreased from six minutes to three minutes. Glenn Edwards pointed out that the Board reserved the right to dictate the time allotted for speaking at the start of each meeting. Brent Richey stated that he does not remember when anyone went over their limit and that he would “hate to limit the public”.
A motion was made by Dora Garner and seconded by Ricky Allgood to change the speaking limit from six minutes to three minutes. Glenn Edwards stated that after watching a public speaker get cut off in the meeting that he would be voting against the motion. Mr. Allgood asked if the Board could set different time limits depending on the “hot topic”, to which Mr. Honeycutt replied that he believed that the Board needed to have a policy in place and that a standard needs to be set for anyone who wishes to speak at meetings.
Allgood then chose to rescind his second. Hearing no other second, the motion was denied.
Barbara Morrison, parent of an elementary first grader, spoke to the Board about the impact of the current mask policy on children’s health and academics. “Masks are ineffective for the purpose claimed by the mandate, potentially harmful, and authorized for the use by emergency use authorization. It is a myth that masks prevent viruses from spreading. The overall evidence is clear. Standard cloth and surgical masks often offer next to no protection against virus size particles or small aerosols.”
After the six-minute time limit was reached, Chairman Honeycutt thanked Mrs. Morrison for brining the information to the attention of the Board. Mr. Nichols commented, “We appreciate the information but we don’t make that decision. It is given to us by the state and so I would hope that you would have the opportunity to take that to state leaders who dictate to us what we have to do about masks.” Honeycutt also encouraged her to reach out to state representatives.