March 1 Planting Intentions

Farmers in Virginia intend to plant 540,000 acres of corn, 90,000 higher than 2022. U.S. corn growers intend to plant 92.0 million acres for all purposes in 2023, up 4 percent from last year and 1 percent lower than 2021.
Soybean acreage in Virginia is expected to total 580,000 acres, down 40,000 acres from the previous year. U.S. soybean planted area for 2023 is estimated at 87.5 million acres, up slightly from last year.
Upland cotton acreage to be planted in Virginia is forecast at 82,000, down 9,000 acres from 2022. The U.S. total upland cotton acreage is estimated at 11.1 million acres, down 18 percent from the previous year.
Peanut acreage in Virginia is expected to total 30,000 acres, up 1,000 acres from the previous year. U.S. peanut planted area for 2023 is estimated at 1.55 million acres, up 7 percent from last year.
Flue-cured tobacco growers in Virginia intend to set 11,000 acres, down 1,100 acres from 2022. For flue-cured producing states, growers intend to set 135,000 acres, 4 percent below last year.
Producers intend to set 200 acres of dark-fired tobacco in Virginia, up 50 acres from the previous year. Acreage set to burley tobacco was estimated at 210 acres, down 40.0 acres from 2022.
Barley seeded by Virginia farmers in the fall of 2022 totaled 30,000 acres, unchanged acres from previous year. U.S. seeded acreage was 2.92 million acres, down 1 percent from 2022.
Winter wheat seeded by Virginia farmers in the fall of 2022 totaled 230,000 acres, unchanged acres from previous year. Seeded acreage for the nation was 37.5 million acres, up 13 percent from 2021.
Farmers in the state intend to harvest 1.15 million acres of all hay, up 120,000 from 2022. U.S. farmers intend on harvesting 50.6 million acres of hay in 2023, up 2 percent from last year.