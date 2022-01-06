Arthur named Executive Vice President at Benchmark Community Bank

Benchmark Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of L. Michael Arthur, Jr. to Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer. The announcement was made by President/CEO Jay Stafford with the new role taking place on January 1, 2022.
“Mike’s contributions to Benchmark have been exemplary,” said Stafford. “His knowledge of the many elements that compose financial institution administration and the many regulations incorporated into our day-to-day operations has been invaluable. His journey with Benchmark started as our Compliance Officer after having worked with other financial institutions, including the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond.
A Victoria native and current South Hill resident, Arthur joined Benchmark in 2004 as an Assistant Vice President/ Compliance Officer before being promoted three years later to Vice President and adding Bank Secrecy Act Coordinator to his official role. In 2014, he was promoted to Vice President/Credit Administration. He then moved, in 2017, into senior management as Senior Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer.
Presently, Arthur provides oversight for the Loan Compliance, Loan Operations, Loan Collections, and Loan Processing areas of the bank. Recently, the Secondary Mortgage Program was added to his areas of responsibility. He attends the Business Banking Committee meetings, as well as managing the monthly Board Loan Committee meetings and serving as the bank’s liaison with Banker’s Title Insurance.
A graduate of Virginia Tech, Arthur completed the Graduate School of Banking at Madison, WI in 2011. Earlier this year, he completed his Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts.