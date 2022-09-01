Mecklenburg Jury indicts 18 in Aug.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 18 indictments in August. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Kenyatta Booth of Lawrenceville is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer.
Ray Burton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with misdemeanor destruction of property with intent.
Thomas Crawley of Victoria is charged with feloniously stealing property having a value of one thousand dollars or more.
Jason Duffey of Raphine, VA is charged with grand theft auto.
Joseph Hartrum of Chase City is charged with possession/ transportation of a firearm having been a convicted felon within the past ten years and possession/ transportation of ammunition for a firearm.
Thomas Hayes of Nelson is charged with felony larceny.
Gary Johnson, II is charged with felony possess/ transportation of a firearm.
Natia Jones of South Hill is charged with felony child abuse.
Quentin Nelson of Clarksville is charged with two counts of feloniously disregarding a signal from law enforcement.
Jonathan Renfroe of Emporia is charged with two counts of feloniously disregarding a signal from law enforcement.
Tiffany Rivera of South Hill is charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.
John Witt of Norfolk is charged with feloniously disregarding a signal from law enforcement.
Zhongcai Zhou of San Francisco, CA is charged with transporting more than five pounds of marijuana to Virginia.
Ptavia Godfrey of Fayetteville, NC is charged with grand larceny.
Brandon Nordin of Clarksville is charged with feloniously obtaining money under false pretenses and obtaining money on a promise to perform construction and refusing to perform such promise.
Norman Swoboda of Clarksville if charged with felony perjury.
Dennis Walker of South Hill is charged with felony failing to register as a sex offender.
Ian Beerle of South Hill is charged with felony breaking and entering an occupied dwelling.