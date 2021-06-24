Come see Old Glory flying over Clarksville Parade

“Old Glory” will fly proudly over Virginia Avenue in Clarksville during the 12th annual Independence Day Parade which will begin 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3rd. The parade is sponsored by the Clarksville Ruritans.
“Everyone loves a parade,” commented Allen Griffin, chairman of the Ruritan Parade Committee. “We want to host a small-town celebration which creates a tradition for our young people and honors our Veterans for their service. And it’s nice for our community to have some fun on our Nation’s birthday!”
Clarksville is a small town, but there is nothing small about the American flag that will frame the parade as it proceeds down the Clarksville’s main street. A massive flag, sponsored by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, will be suspended from two bucket trucks.
Organizers are expecting antique tractors and trucks from the Halifax Heritage Festival will be on display, as well as vehicles from the Model A Club and The Shriners Motor Corp. Antique cars are also welcome. They will join many youngsters riding their decorated bikes and trikes, as well as area businesses and organizations that have entered floats in the parade. All participants’ vehicles should reflect a patriotic theme.
The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Touchstone Bank parking lot, where area youngsters will find steamers, balloons and other decorations to adorn their bikes and trikes in red, white and blue. Golf carts that wish to participate may go the Touchstone Bank parking lot for patriotic decorations. In front of the Dollar General store across the street, specially equipped and decorated floats will be available to accommodate all Veterans wishing to participate.
To pay special tribute for their service, veterans of World War II will lead the parade down Virginia Avenue, stepping off at 11:00 a.m. There will be large tubs with free bottle water along the parade route on Virginia Avenue.
Virginia Avenue will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from the bridge to Ninth Street. Traffic will be rerouted during that time. The public is asked not to park on Virginia Avenue between 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to accommodate the parade and its spectators.
Parade participants are encouraged to access the staging areas by entering Clarksville near Hardee’s via Rt. 15 south or Rt. 58 west of town due to the closure of Virginia Avenue at the bridge. Participants should assemble no later than 10:30 a.m. at the following locations:
- Bicycles and Golf Carts – Touchstone Bank parking lot on Virginia Avenue
- Antique cars – Watkins Cooper Lyons Funeral Home driveway and parking lot (please enter lot via 8th St.)
- Motorcycles and Shriners Motor Corps – south side of 8th St. by Coopers Landing Restaurant
- Assorted floats and other participants – north side of 8th St. across from Coopers Landing Restaurant
- Veterans and Servicemen and Servicewomen – Dollar General parking lot across from Touchstone Bank
- Horses – Park trailers in Masonic Lodge parking lot on Buffalo Road, proceed down Buffalo Road and assemble behind floats on north side of 8th St.
- Antique trucks and tractors – Line up on Virginia Avenue from 8th St. back toward Hwy. 15 intersection and traffic light (trailers should be parked in the Masonic Lodge parking lot on Buffalo Road)
- Fire department and rescue squad participants – North side of 9th St.
Parade staffers in bright gold shirts will be available to answer any questions and to direct participants to the proper staging area. Questions regarding staging may be directed to Glenn Burney at (434) 374-0346 prior to the parade or (434) 738-8827 on the 4th.
Area businesses, churches and other organizations are encouraged to join this celebration by sponsoring floats or other vehicles decorated with a patriotic theme. Applications for entrants and additional information about the parade are available at the Ruritan Thrift Shop, the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce and on its website, www.clarksvilleva.com. Anyone seeking more information or wishing to enter horses should contact Allen Griffin at (434) 7388250 or alroseg@gmail.com/