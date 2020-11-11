Virginia passes several key police reform bills

At the end of October, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed several bills in an effort to reform policing and criminal justice. Northam has been working with legislators on these bills since the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the early summer.
Among this barrage of reform bills comes critique from fellow Republican legislators. Earlier in the month, Delegate Tommy Wright and Senator Frank Ruff both questioned the passing of House Bill 5099, which prohibits officers from seeking or executing a no-knock warrant. Delegate Wright stated, “This legislation sought to address an issue that rarely happens in Virginia. As law enforcement stated, these warrants are rarely used and are to protect both the suspect and law enforcement from harm.” Virginia is the third such state to pass legislation banning the measure by officers.
House Bill 5049 met with equal critique by Republican members of the legislator; this bill aims to demilitarize the police in Virginia by prohibiting the obtainment or usage of equipment including grenades, weaponized aircrafts, and high caliber firearms. Delegate Wright criticized this bill earlier in the month, stating that it would also prohibit officers from obtaining MRAPs (military light tactical vehicles, which are commonly used in flood rescues. After hearing this critique from several legislators, the Governor amended the bill to clarify that law enforcement will be able to seek a waiver to use such equipment in the case of search and rescue missions.
The Governor signed Senate Bill 5030 which included the following bills:
- House Bill 5109 which creates a statewide minimum training required for law enforcement officials. The training is to include racial awareness training, biased profiling, and de-escalation techniques.
- House Bill 5104 which requires law enforcement agencies and jails to request prior employment history and disciplinary history of new hires. The goal of this bill is to crack down on potentially violent officers.
- House Bill 5108 expands the Criminal Justice Services Board to include a representative from the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, a representative of the community interests of minorities, and a mental health service provider on the Committee on Training.
- House Bill 5051 strengthens the decertification process of officers based on serious misconduct or violation of standards of conduct that are to be adopted by the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
- House Bill 5069 limits the acceptable use of neck restraints by officers. This bill was created and adopted in response to the untimely death of George Floyd in Michigan due to excessive force usage of a neck restraint.
- House Bill 5029 will require fellow officers of law to intervene when witnessing another officer attempt to or engage in the use of excessive force. This bill also requires that the witnessing officer administer aid to hurt citizens in situations when necessary. Officers who do not will face a penalty of disciplinary action that could result in dismissal, demotion, suspension, or transfer of the law-enforcement officer or decertification.
- House Bill 5045 makes it a class 6 felony for officers to put themselves in a position of authority over someone they “carnally know” including someone they arrest, detain, an inmate, parolee, probationer, pretrial defendant, or post trial offender.
Additionally, the governor signed House Bill 5055 and Senate Bill 5014. House Bill 5055 (and Senate Bill 5035) will empower localities and allow for the creation of a civilian law enforcement review board. This bill will also permit civilian review board the authority to issue subpoenas and make disciplinary decisions. Senate Bill 5014 requires officers to complete crisis intervention training as well as mandating the creation of crisis intervention training standards.
- Senate Bill 5018 which will allow terminally ill individuals serving time for a felony offense to petition the Parole Board for a conditional release.
- House Bill 5148 (and Senate Bill 5034) which will allow for increased earned sentence credits.