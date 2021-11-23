Hylton sentenced in Clarksville murder case

Hayleigh Hylton of Brodnax was sentenced to 12 months, with two suspended, in a correctional facility for her part in the 2019 murder of Raekwon Roberts in Clarksville.
Hylton was charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder last year and plead guilty at her hearing on Friday, November 5.
Her co-conspirator, Damien Ashworth of Buffalo Junction, was charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, conspiracy to maliciously commit a shooting, shooting in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit capital murder, non-capital murder, attempted capital murder, three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, malicious assault, shooting into an occupied building, malicious wounding, and shooting in a public place.
Ashworth and his then girlfriend, Hayleigh Hylton, allegedly left the scene in a vehicle driven by Hylton, after Ashworth shot Roberts four times on the side of the road as he was walking to his home in Clarksville. Anthony Raekwon Roberts was transported to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston where he later succumbed to his injuries.
At his trial, Ashworth claimed that he was acting in self defense. Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Nash was the lead prosecutor on the case with Barry Montgomery representing Ashworth. The trial lasted three and a half days.
On Friday, April 9, 2021, after a six hour deliberation, the jury found Ashworth guilty of second degree murder, felony homicide, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from within a vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, wounding during commission of a felony, use of a firearm while committing aggravated wounding, and use of a firearm while committing murder. He was sentenced in July to 28 years in prison.