Local businesses donated items and gift certificates to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital employees as a thank you for everything they’ve done for the community during the pandemic. Team members were randomly drawn to win the items, spreading holiday cheer.
A big thanks to the following businesses for their generous donations: The Bobbin’ Cork, Bringleton’s Coffee House, Busy Bee Southern Deli, Copper Kettle Restaurant, The Donut Shop, El Saucito, Freedom Life Fitness, Grandfather’s Country Creations, Kelly Wells Photography, Knot Therapy, The Lamplighter, Los Bandidos, Los Cocos, Lundy Layne, Off the Chain Food Truck, Sass & Sawdust, Southernly Sweet Teas, Tabitha Gaulding Photography.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is a nonprofit hospital that is dedicated to being the leader in health services for the south-central region of Virginia and portions of northern North Carolina. Since 1954, the hospital’s employees, physicians, volunteers and board of directors have worked to fulfill their mission of providing excellence in the delivery of health care. Today, VCU Health CMH has a new hospital with 70 private patient rooms and a long term care facility with an additional 140 beds. VCU Health CMH provides a wide array of in-patient services, including acute care and long-term care along with many outpatient programs such as home health, hospice and many others. Since inception, they have grown to be one of the area’s largest employers with more than 800 employees, 160+ volunteers and 177 providers, representing 26 medical specialties, on staff. Visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.