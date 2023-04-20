MacCallum More Museum & Gardens has been hit by a series of vandalism incidents in less than a month’s time. These incidents have resulted in approximately $4,750 in damages.
The first vandalism incident occurred on March 21. An urn on top of a cement pedestal was pushed off and shattered into pieces. The urn was estimated to cost around $3,000 and cannot be repaired.
The second incident of vandalism occurred the night of this past Wednesday, April 12. Staff walked into the gardens to find one out of a set of lions broken in half. The set of lions costs around $3,500, about $1,750 each. They are currently trying to repair the broken lion.
Both incidents were reported to the Chase City Police Department and are still under investigation.
Dianna Ramsey—who is in charge of MacCallum More’s grounds, maintenance, and tourism—reports that the gardens are locked up as best as they can be. Police told her to invest in security cameras as soon as possible; the cameras are already on their way.
MacCallum More’s staff asks that anyone with information on the incidents call them or the police. They also ask that you consider donating to the gardens in order to cover repair and security costs. Any amount is appreciated!