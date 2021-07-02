Mecklenburg festivities return in full-force for Independence Day

The Town of Chase City is once again preparing to participate in Southside Virginia’s 100 Mile Yard Sale on Saturday July 3. The sale spans between Moseley in Chesterfield County and ends in South Boston in Halifax County. Chase City is working on preparing the Pavilion on Main Street for the festivities to begin at 7a.m. day of. The official route is as follows:
- From Chula Junction Flea Market Antiques and Collectibles on U.S. Rt. 360 in Amelia County, Travel West on U.S. Rt. 360 and turn onto BUs. Rt. 360 (Goodes Bridge Road – Amelia Court House) when the road ends you will be at U.S. Rt. 360, Travel U.S. Rt. 360 West Through Jetersville, Green Bay, Meherrin and continue to Keysville. (Turn onto Kings Hwy, or Lunenburg Dr. to reach Keysville from Bus. Rt. 360).
- From Keysville follow Bus 15. At stop sign turn right on to 40 West. Go 200 ft and take the 1st left. Turn right on Hwy 59 south. Go 8 mi to stop sign Hwy 47 (Drakes Main) turn left 1/4 mi to Drakes Branch town center.
- From Keysville take Rt. 15 North to Farmville then Bus. Rt. 460 East to Rice, Bus. 360/460 into Burkeville, and Bus. Rt. 460 to Crewe, Nottoway Courthouse and Blackstone.
- From Keysville go west on U.S. Route 360 turn left on Route 47 South and then right on Route 49 South (Main Street) into Chase City.
- From Chase City, take Hwy 47 into Drakes Branch.
- From Keysville, take Rt. 15 north through Farmville, Then take Bus. 460 east to travel through Rice, Burkeville, Crewe, Nottoway Courthouse and Blackstone.
- From Farmville take U.S./Bus. 460 East into Burkeville, From Burkeville continue on U.S./Bus 460 Through Crewe, from there continue on 460 East into Nottoway Courhouse (Old Nottoway Antiques) and into Blackstone.
Clarksville is also underway preparing for two separate Independence Day parades. The Clarksville Ruritans are sponsoring the 12th Annual Independence Day Parade on July 3. To pay special tribute for their service, Veterans of World War II will lead the parade down Virginia Avenue, stepping off at 11a.m. Organizers are expecting antique tractors and trucks from the Halifax Heritage Festival to be on display, as well as vehicles from the Model A Club and The Shriners Motor Corp. Antique cars are also welcome!
After exhibiting a great turnout for last year’s socially-distanced boat parade, the Clarksville Chamber has decided to carry on that tradition as well! The 2nd Annual Fourth of July Boat Parade lineup will begin at 1:30p.m. on the Northwest side of Railroad Bridge.
The Clarksville Lake Country Cruisers will also be hosting a Cruise-In Car Show on July 3. The Band of Oz will also be performing for the Lake Life Summer Series: LIVE from Clarksville. Gates open at 5p.m. and the Band of Oz begins playing at 6p.m. Admissions will be $5 at the gate so bring your dancing shoes and a chair and get ready to jam with the Town of Clarksville and the Band of Oz.
The Town of South Hill will have fireworks at their annual Picnic at the Park celebration. Join South Hill on Friday, July 2 in Parker Park at 6p.m. for Battle of the Hometown Heroes, and 7p.m. for fireworks!