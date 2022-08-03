State police investigating crash on Nelson Church Road

At 7:10 p.m. on Friday (July 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilson Newton Rd. a quarter-mile west of Nelson Church Rd.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, was traveling east on Wilson Newton Rd. when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled into a creek and struck an embankment.
The driver, Tommy L. Thaxton, 68, of Nelson, Va., was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.