Sentara encourages community blood donations

The healthcare industry continues to face many challenges. The latest is a SEVERE national shortage of donated blood. This is contributing to the most severe blood shortage we have experienced in healthcare in decades. As you all know, blood supply is necessary to support emergencies in our communities and the many surgeries that are necessary to extend and improve lives.
Given the national blood crisis and continued difficulties in getting more supply, we anticipate it will be several months of short supplies before donations and reserves return to prior levels.
Anyone who is fully recovered from COVID-19 can donate blood. There is no waiting period aside from CDC guidelines for isolation.
Please help us spread the word of this urgent need! Tell your friends and family to set up an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible. Generally, blood products are first used locally until those local needs are met first.
Enter your zip code on the Red Cross homepage to find a blood drive near you: https://www.redcross.org/