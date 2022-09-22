2 wounded, 2 arrested in local shooting

On Sunday, September 11, at approximately 1:20 a.m., South Hill Police units were notified by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office that they had two victims at their station in Lawrenceville with gunshot wounds.
One of these victims stated that they had been shot in the area of Old Highway 58 behind Dollar Tree in South Hill. Officers, Detectives, and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and located a crime scene just off Old Highway 58 near the rear of the Dollar Tree.
According to South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen, it is unknown at this time why the victims went to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office instead of the Police Department in South Hill closer to where the incident took place.
Numerous pieces of evidence were collected at this location. The two victims were transported from Brunswick County to Hospitals in Richmond and Petersburg. One was treated and released, the other remains in critical condition.
On Wednesday, September 14, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgewood Avenue in South Hill. From this search warrant information was developed on a location in Kenbridge. Detectives and State Police Special Agents traveled to the 600 Block of Three Flags Road in Kenbridge. Two suspects were taken into custody.
Tayshawn E. Hawkins, 26, of Emporia, and a 17-year-old juvenile were located at this location and both were arrested and charged with, malicious wounding, two counts of attempted murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hawkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hawkins is being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail, and the Juvenile is being held at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center in Danville.
Bowen said that he had no comment as to whether the incident was drug related and they will not be releasing the names of the victims at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. SHPD asks that anyone with information about this or any other crime call the South Hill Police Department at (434) 447-3104 or Mecklenburg Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
“We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance and resources. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Southside Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Virginia State Police.”