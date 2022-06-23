CHASE CITY—Town council discussed whether they should use $28,000 of contingency funds to purchase a new pickup truck for the public works department or not. Marshall Whitaker first questioned why Chase City needs another truck.
“We got rid of all the old trucks that were brought to our attention and [we] had been talking about getting rid of for several years. With those being gone, I’ve had to have Donny drive his personal vehicle to do meter readings,” Forbes responded.
He added that Chase City needs to begin an inventory replacement program so that vehicles and equipment are replaced on a yearly basis rather than working them into the ground. He stated that it’s a problem the town has had for years that needs to be addressed in all departments, not just public works.
Whitaker also asked if they had a specific truck in mind; Dusty explained that due to issues with the market they haven’t found anything at this time. Town Council approved this use of the funds.
Later, Dusty Forbes and the council welcomed Eddie Voorhaar as the new Public Works Director.
The town council also approved the FY23 budget as presented last month. The budget includes a five percent salary increase based on local comparisons, takes into mind the fuel cost increase, increases health insurance for town employees, and increased street repairs to $110,000.
Following this, they approved a revision to Section 8 of the Employee Handbook. This revision will give new employees a 90 day probationary period before they can access benefits of the job such as health, dental, and vision benefits. It also covers life insurance and retirement savings plans.
Mayor Fahringer issued a proclamation to declare June 19 the Juneteeth holiday and encouraged all residents to, “celebrate and reflect with appreciation on the achievements of African Americans that they have made and continue to make here in Chase City and across the nation.”
Dusty Forbes reported two meetings he had this month regarding town projects.
First, he met with Kellie Detmer from Microsoft regarding the proposed Data Center right outside the south side of town.
He shared that they are moving forward with the project and hope to break ground within the next 12 to 18 months. They also look forward to working with Chase City on community projects.; Dusty hopes that he’ll be able to get Microsoft involved in projects that the town has wanted to get done for a while.
Secondly, he met with Ashley Zincone and the company selected for planning the Garrett Buildings. He joked that what he thought would be a fifteen minute meeting turned into a four hour meeting as they were quite thorough in their planning. Once the $35,000 grant money for the planning stage has been used up, they will apply for the full grant amount up to $1 million for the rehabbing stage.
Forbes also shared that he has spoken with a contractor about cleaning the chairs and carpet inside the Lee Building; he has a quote and will see after the first of the year what they can work with budget-wise.