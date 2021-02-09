Southside Health District lobbying for more vaccines

Dr. Spillman, District Health Director for the Southside Health District, was available to give the Board of Supervisors a COVID-19 breakdown of the Southside Health District Monday. Spillman reported that numbers in Virginia as of Sunday night—Monday’s numbers were not available at the time of the meeting—were as follows: 529,125 cases, 22,102 hospitalizations, and 6,778 deaths. Additionally, 2,387 outbreaks have been reported in the Commonwealth. He recounted our health districts numbers as well: 5,155 cases have been reported in the counties of Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg. There have also been 166 hospitalizations with the virus, and 111 deaths total. Spillman shared that about half of the total cases and deaths within the Southside Health District are coming from Halifax County. He did not give an exact number for either.
A total of 1,072,748 vaccines have been administered in the Commonwealth of the 1,438,175 that have so far been received. About 876,000 Virginians have received their first dose, and an additional 196,000 have received the second dose. 4,360 vaccines have been administered in the Southside Health District. Spillman stated that a majority of the first doses given in the district have gone to Mecklenburg County.
So far, Southside Health District residents have been able to locate clinics with vaccines through a system called the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). VAMS was provided by the CDC for use, but has proven to be troublesome. As is, the VAMS system allows for people from all different states to locate clinics nationwide that have vaccines to distribute.
There have been instances of people all the way from Maryland and South Carolina coming three states away to receive a vaccine. This is cutting down on vaccines given to members of rural localities such as Mecklenburg County. Because of this, Spillman says the Southside district is looking for a new system for vaccine scheduling.They are currently looking into Prepmod, which gives clinics more control over who receives vaccination clinic information.
Spillman stated that he has, “been lobbying—almost every day—to the Central Office to give us more vaccine. I’ve asked for an additional 1,500 doses per week for Southside. We did get some extra doses last week, but those doses are almost all consumed now. The idea is we don’t keep them on shelves, we put them in arms.” The district has been told that sometime in March vaccine availability should begin to get better.
After Dr. Spillman’s presentation on COVID in the Southside Health District, Glanzy Spain brought forth a motion to adopt a resolution to send to the state representatives requesting that Mecklenburg County be considered to receive more vaccines per week.
Later in the meeting, Jon Taylor was able to provide updated COVID and vaccination numbers for the County. Approximately 4,388 Mecklenburg residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. Another 724 have received the second dose. Right now, the County is still focusing on getting vaccines to fire departments, EMS workers, policemen, and town servants as well as the long-term care facilities and health care workers that were included in Phase 1A of the Commonwealth’s vaccination effort.
Mecklenburg currently has 132 active cases, down from 218 last week. Again, the reported cases are due to community spread, not outbreaks. Mecklenburg has observed 46 deaths from this virus thus far.
Taylor mentioned he is actively pushing toward getting a vaccination site established around Mecklenburg County. The vaccination sites will range from small, medium, large and mega. Each site will be able to administer a certain amount of vaccines from 250, 1,000, and up to 6,000 doses per day at each site. He added that the Board may want to push towards getting a site established at the same time they request more vaccines for the County as suggested earlier by Mr. Spain.
Taylor is also working with the health department on finding a vacant lot where a site might be established. The biggest obstacle is that a proposed lot must be vacant so that a site could operate within it for about 6 months time.
Andy Hargrove asked how citizens will know when to come in for their second vaccine dose. Taylor clarified that through the current system Dr. Spillman spoke about earlier, patients are notified and emailed when it is time for their secondary dose. In addition, patients receive a card with the date they are to receive it.
Hattie Farrar presented the Board with Southside Center for Violence’s numbers for comparison from 2019 to 2021. The Center saw an overall decrease in aids rendered in 2020, likely due to the pandemic. However, in 2021 they have already seen a significant increase in services rendered to domestic violence and sexual assault victims. They continue to provide free and confidential services to include counseling and crisis intervention, advocacy resources and referrals, and shelter to victims from Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.
In the Property Committee meeting, Wayne Carter presented the bids he had received for the relocation of the Confederate statue in Boydton. The lowest bid—at $60,300—was received from Southside Grave & Vault, INC. The committee voted 3-2 to recommend approval of this low bid. Mrs. Lundy made a motion that the Board adopt the lowest bid. The Board approved this motion.
The committee also discussed the demolition of Buckhorn Elementary. All materials are to be recycled following demolition of the site, and non-recyclable materials are to be disposed of in the landfill. Bids for the demolition are expected back in March and April. The Board voted to advertise for bids.
Paul Nichols provided another update on the new school. Final completion of the building is still projected for August of 2022. They are currently working on laying the foundation for the auditorium.