Virginia enacts bills to protect disability rights and homeowners

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed 80 bills into law on Friday, March 12. The new legislation focuses on protecting homeowners from foreclosure, disallowing discrimination based on disability, moving municipal elections from May to November, providing financial aid to students regardless of immigration status, and repealing anti-women’s health restrictions in Virginia.
Some of the most notable bills are as follows:
House Bill 1737 allows for nurse practitioners to practice without a practice agreement. This bill allows for more nurses to aid in the fight against COVID and expires in July 2022.
House Bill 1763 and Senate Bill 1162 allows for the creation of an enhanced individual and corporate income tax credit for years 2021-2024.
House Bill 1790 and Senate Bill 1132 allows public schools to to declare an unscheduled remote learning day in the case of severe weather conditions and other emergency situations.
House Bill 1814 provides that the Virginia minimum hourly wage shall be used to calculate the amount of a person's aggregate disposable earnings protected from garnishment if it is greater than the federal minimum hourly wage.
House Bill 1816 and Senate Bill 1183 allows meetings of property owners’ association, board of directors unit owners' associations, executive boards, and committees to be held entirely or partially by electronic means.
House Bill 1821 prohibits the arrest or prosecution of and individual for the unlawful purchase, possession, or consumption of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, intoxication in public, or possession of controlled paraphernalia if (i) such individual, in good faith, renders emergency care or assistance, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or the administration of naloxone or other opioid antagonist for overdose reversal, to an individual experiencing an overdose while another individual seeks or obtains emergency medical attention; (ii) such individual remains at the scene of the overdose or at any location to which he or the individual requiring emergency medical attention has been transported; (iii) such individual identifies himself to the law-enforcement officer who responds; and (iv) the evidence for a prosecution of one of the enumerated offenses would have been obtained only as a result of the individual's rendering emergency care or assistance.
House Bill 1834 and Senate Bill 1247 requires owners of large carbon-emitting power plant’s to provide notice about the decision to close the plant.
House Bill 1845 delays the date of the 2020 alcoholic beverage control license and fee reform from July 1, 2021, to January 1, 2022.
House Bill 1848 adds discrimination on the basis of disability as an unlawful discriminatory practice under the Virginia Human Rights Act.
House Bill 1873 and Senate Bill 1421 eliminates the requirement that an injury occur before the age of 65 to constitute a brain injury as that term is used in the context of licensure of private providers of behavioral health services.
House Bill 1896 and Senate Bill 1276 removes the prohibition on the provision of coverage for abortions in any qualified health insurance plan that is sold or offered for sale through a health benefits exchange established or operating in Virginia.
House Bill 1904 and Senate Bill 1196 requires teacher, principal, and division superintendent evaluations to include an evaluation of cultural competency.
House Bill 1905 adds to objectives developed and approved by the Board of Education for economics education and financial literacy at the middle and high school levels.
House Bill 1913 expands civil immunity for health care professionals serving as members of or consultants to entities that function primarily to review, evaluate, or make recommendations related to health care services.
House Bill 1940 provides that, subject to guidelines established by the Department of Education, each school board (i) shall permit one school day-long excused absence per school year for any middle school or high school student in the local school division who is absent from school to engage in a civic event and (ii) may permit additional excused absences for such students who are absent for such purposes.
House Bill 1967 adjusts the minimum entry-level wage rate per hour a company is required to pay in order to be eligible for assistance under the Virginia Jobs Investment Program from at least 1.35 times the federal minimum wage to at least 1.2 times the federal minimum wage or the Virginia minimum wage, whichever is higher.
House Bill 1971 provides that for the purposes of the Virginia Fair Housing Law, when a person receives a request for accessible parking to accommodate a disability, the person receiving the request shall treat such request as a request for reasonable accommodation.
House Bill 2006 and Senate Bill 1201 declares that energy storage systems are included in the definition of certified pollution control equipment and facilities, making energy storage systems exempt from state and local taxation.
House Bill 2013 requires each school board to adopt a policy that prohibits the board from filing a lawsuit against a student or the student's parent because the student cannot pay for a meal at school or owes a school meal debt.
House Bill 2078 updates Virginia's industrial hemp laws to address the new hemp producer license issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The bill changes drug laws to exclude the industrial hemp possessed by a federally licensed hemp producer from the definition of "marijuana" and to exclude certain amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in such industrial hemp from the prohibition on THC. The bill exempts federally licensed hemp producers from state industrial hemp registration requirements and adds such producers to the list of those eligible to receive funds from the Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Fund.
House Bill 2117 requires that funds expended for private special education services under the Children's Services Act only be expended on educational programs that are licensed by the Board of Education or an equivalent out-of-state licensing agency.
House Bill 2119 exempts students who are (i) at least 18 years old, (ii) emancipated minors, or (iii) unaccompanied minors who are not in the physical custody of their parent or guardian from the requirement to participate in the parent/student component of a school's driver education program.
House Bill 2123 provides that students who meet the criteria to be deemed eligible for in-state tuition regardless of their citizenship or immigration status shall be afforded the same educational benefits, including financial assistance programs administered by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia the State Board for Community Colleges, or a public institution of higher education, as any other individual who is eligible for in-state tuition.
House Bill 2128 increases from three business days to five business days the time provided for the Department of State Police to complete a background check before a firearm may be transferred.
House Bill 2165 Extends from 36 to 60 months the time period for which a local tax official may suspend an action for the sale of tax delinquent property, which under current law is authorized if the owner enters into an agreement with the official to pay delinquent taxes in installments.
House Bill 2175 provides for various protections for homeowners and tenants of manufactured home parks.
House Bill 2194 and Senate Bill 1113 provides that any person 18 years of age or older who communicates a threat in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, to another to kill or to do serious bodily injury to any other person and makes such threat with the intent to (i) intimidate a civilian population at large; (ii) influence the conduct or activities of a government, including the government of the United States, a state, or a locality, through intimidation; or (iii) compel the emergency evacuation, or avoidance, of any place of assembly, any building or other structure, or any means of mass transportation is guilty of a Class 5 felony.
House Bill 2201 expands existing provisions related to siting agreements and zoning special exceptions for solar projects located in an opportunity zone to include energy storage projects and makes the provisions statewide.
House Bill 2307 establishes a framework for controlling and processing personal data in the Commonwealth. The bill applies to all persons that conduct business in the Commonwealth and either (i) control or process personal data of at least 100,000 consumers or (ii) derive over 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of personal data and control or process personal data of at least 25,000 consumers.
House Bill 2310 provides that any applicant for a concealed handgun permit who completed an online course to demonstrate competence with a handgun and contacted the circuit court clerk's office prior to January 1, 2021, but was prohibited from appearing in person at a circuit court clerk's office because of COVID-19 restrictions is eligible to apply for such permit through April 30, 2021.
Senate Bill 1111 removes the power of officers of election, in the event that no law-enforcement officer is in attendance, to appoint a person who is not a law-enforcement officer to have all the powers of a law-enforcement officer within the polling place and the prohibited area.
Senate Bill 1157 shifts all municipal elections for city and town council and school board from May to November, beginning with elections held after January 1, 2022.
A full list of the recently signed legislation from the 2021 special session can be found online at https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?212+lst+APP.