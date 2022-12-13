Crash shuts down Interstate 85 last Wed.; Highway traffic detoured through town

On Wednesday, December 7, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department, South Hill Police Department, Southside Rescue Squad, VDOT, the Department of Environmental Quality, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management responded to a Motor Vehicle Accident involving a tractor trailer and a box truck.
The tractor trailer was on it’s side blocking northbound traffic and the box truck had gone over the embankment into the trees.
The box truck suffered heavy front end damage but only minor injuries were reported in this incident.
Interstate 85 on the northbound side was shut down and a temporary detour was setup at the 12 mile marker to divert traffic off of the interstate until additional resources and clean up crews arrived.