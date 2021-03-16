At 2:35 p.m. on Sunday (March 14), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58 just west of Route 693.
A 2017 Ford Escape was traveling west on Highway 58 when it ran off the right side of the road, stuck a mailbox and a tree.
The driver Terrence D. Wood, 68, of Danbury, N.C., was medflighted to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger Deborah A. Haynes Overby, 49, of Danbury, N.C., died at the scene. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.