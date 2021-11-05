Two deadly late-October crashes

Virginia State Police Trooper R.L. Compton is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County. The crash occurred Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:26 p.m. on Staunton Hill Road, less than a mile north of Clarkton Bridge Road.
A 2001 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Staunton Hill Road when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck several trees.
The driver, Eric D. Bates, 40, of Brookneal, Va., died at the scene.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
At 7:51 a.m. on Friday (Oct. 22), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 just north of Draper Rd.
A 2018 Kensworth tractor-trailer was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and a utility pole.
The driver, Shady W. Bennett, 58, of Edenton, N.C., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. A medical emergency is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.