Sentara Healthcare emphasizes new workplace safety and violence prevention measures

Sentara Healthcare marked National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 8-14) with an employee recognition event themed after one of the not-for-profit health system’s core commitments - Always Keep You Safe. Noontime gatherings at its multiple locations across Virginia and North Carolina began with a 72-second “#StandWithSentara” moment of silence to recognize that 72 percent of all workplace violence is committed against health care workers, according to recent data from the National Institutes of Health.
Remarks from Sentara executives focused on employee appreciation and new and enhanced workplace safety and violence prevention initiatives to keep colleagues, health plan members, patients and visitors safe. Personal safety devices were distributed to the system’s more than 29,000 team members. The events coincided with the May 12th birthday of Florence Nightingale, a 19th century British nurse, statistician and social reformer, who trained nurses and organized care for wounded soldiers during the Crimean War and is considered the foundational philosopher of modern nursing.