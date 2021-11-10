Chase City elicits volunteerism before holidays

As a small community run town, Chase City thrives on the volunteerism of its residents. Town Manager Dusty Forbes put it best, “We’re an aging community and a lot of our folks are aging out and getting to the point where they can’t physically do things anymore. It’d be great to have some young people start to step up.”
Trunk-or-Treat, the town’s most recent event, was run completely by volunteers. Councilmember Whitaker shared that Castle’s Butcher Shop has gone above and beyond for the town in the past, donating up to 1,300 hot dogs at one time for events like Halloween’s.
Thanks to Castle’s, Parker Oil, and the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department, the Trunk-or-Treat event came at no cost to the town other than the hours worked by volunteers.
“I want to encourage those listening and those in our community to seek us out and let’s have a conversation and see where we can get together and work on some things. There’s a lot of help that’s needed around here. As we get into the holiday season, we’re going to see that become increasingly true,” Fahringer expressed.
The Council approved Town Manager to sign and accept $4,368 in federal funds from the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG). This grant funds localities to help support their efforts to reduce crime and improve the public safety of Virginia.
The Council also approved the purchase of a small dump truck for use in the town cemetery. Currently, the Town only has one small dump truck on its last legs for use in the cemetery due to the small size needed to traverse the grounds.
Rather than waiting for a failure to render the current truck unusable, the town is going ahead and purchasing a replacement. The current truck will continue to be used until its final day.
Forbes has already found a suitable replacement vehicle: a 2012 four-wheel drive with only 61,000 miles on it for the price of $42,900 from Norfolk.
The Council also approved the use of $15,800 in contingency funds for sewer pump repairs and trash truck repairs. A total of $7,300 will go to trash truck repairs, and $8,500 will go to pay for a new grinder pump at the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP).
Forbes explained, “We tried to have the old one rebuilt, but there was no way to have it rebuilt. The cost would have been a few hundred dollars less to be rebuilt. It’s better to get a pump with a warranty.”
Forbes also shared that digital meter equipment and installation began Monday in the Thynedale area; they will be working their way back into town to completion of the upgrade. Phase 3 of the SCADA install will begin next week, as will completion of the Endly Street project. They are currently down to the last home.
There will also be a community interest meeting for the B Street Improvement Project coming up. Contact Dusty Forbes for the date.