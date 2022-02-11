VCU CMH earns three diagnostic testing accreditations

Magnetic resonance imaging and nuclear medicine
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear medicine as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
MRI is a noninvasive medical test that uses magnetic fields to produce anatomical images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions. Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material, ingested by the patient, to diagnose and treat a variety of disease, including many types of cancers, heart disease and certain other abnormalities within the body.
Diagnostic Supervisor Kim Walker said, “I am extremely proud of the MRI team at VCU Health CMH. We have a great group of technologists that work hard to provide a high level of care to our patients. They pride themselves in putting the patients’ safety and comfort as top priorities.”
“As a long-time employee of VCU Health CMH, I am honored to say that our recent nuclear medicine accreditation goes further than just a certification,” Supervisor Nikki Evans said. “It shows that the staff and organization go above and beyond to bring the best patient care to southside Virginia. It really makes the patients feel good when looking for the best care knowing that VCU Health CMH raises the bar for its departments to provide the best care possible.”
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
Vascular lab
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States. On average, one American dies every 39 seconds of cardiovascular disease — disorders of the heart and blood vessels. Stroke, a disorder of the blood supply to the brain, is the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the United States, with nearly 800,000 new strokes occurring annually. Early detection of these disorders is possible using vascular testing procedures performed within hospitals.
Many factors contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on vascular testing. The training and experience of the technologist performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.
VCU Health CMH cardiovascular diagnostic services has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in vascular testing in the areas of peripheral venous testing, peripheral arterial testing and extracranial cerebrovascular testing. This latest accreditation demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in vascular testing.
Vascular Lab Technical Director Amanda Santore said, “I am honored to represent and be a part of our cardiovascular department at VCU Health CMH. Our patients always come first, and this helps prove that fact.”
Accreditation by the IAC indicates that VCU Health CMH has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to follow the published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in vascular testing. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.