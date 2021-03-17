Chase City adopts fee to address vacant and derelict properties

Chase City adopted an ordinance to charge owners of vacant and derelict properties a $100 registration fee at last Monday’s meeting.
As mentioned in February, this ordinance will both discourage current owners from allowing their properties to fall into disrepair and incentivize them to find suitable tenants. Any properties that have remained vacant for over a year or meet the definition of derelict will need to be registered on an annual basis.
Failure to register will result in a $200-400 civil penalty, price depending on the state of the surrounding area. Mayor Alden sited that this measure has proven effective in other parts of the Commonwealth at fighting blighted areas.
A joint public hearing was held March 2 concerning the rezoning application submitted by Lisa and Glenn Gillespie for the 27 North Main Street property. No opposition to the motion was voiced at the hearing. The Chase City Planning Commission also recommended that the property be rezoned from commercial to residential as requested; the Council approved this motion.
The Council also scheduled a joint public hearing for April 12 for the following items of business:
MacCallum More Museum and Gardens (MMMG) previously submitted an application for a conditional use permit. MMMG currently pays an exorbitant amount to the town for their water usage. They seek to remedy this cost by installing a private well for the irrigation and care of plants on the property.
Paul Jackson is seeking to rezone the 757 Boyd Street property from commercial to residential.
The Council also adopted an updated Hazard Mitigation Plan that was prepared by the Southside District Planning Commission. Dusty Forbes clarified that the Town needs to adopt the plan before they are able to receive any FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) money.
Police Chief J. Jordan requested that the Council add the positions of Lieutenant and Corporal to the current police department structure. It was mentioned that this piece of business had been brought to the Council a year prior, but no decision had been made at that time. Council approved this addition, giving current police officers an incentive to stay with the Town until their retirement.
Council made the decision to table an ordinance change regarding private wells inside town limits until the next meeting. Mayor Alden stated that he thought better language for the proposed ordinance amendment needed to be brought before the Council makes a decision. He also stated that the biggest concern, “is private water is now falling into our sewer system…I think if we can figure out some protections that we can put into place it might be better.”