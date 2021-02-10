VCU Health CMH Emergency Room Update

Winter months are typically very busy for hospitals due to flu and other medical emergencies. While this winter is much different due to the pandemic, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is still seeing record numbers of cases in the ER, just like other hospitals in the commonwealth. Despite the thankful overall decrease in COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County recently, CMH is still getting COVID-positive patients presenting to its Emergency Department in addition to the normal heart attack, stroke and other serious acute illnesses.
The Emergency Department triages patients according to severity of illness, so patients may not be seen in the order in which they arrive. “The Emergency Department team is working diligently on getting everyone in to see a provider for treatment as soon as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we are seeing a high volume of patients recently. Meeting the needs of the community is our priority and we are honored to serve you,” said Emergency Department Director Janet Kaiser, DNP, MSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC.
Please do not delay medical care during COVID-19. Call 911 if you experience an emergency.