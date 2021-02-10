VCU Health CMH Emergency Room Update

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Rain may freeze on some surfaces overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.