VCU CMH's June Team Member of the Month

Sometimes the least intervention is best. When a patient came out of a procedure with complications, it looked like they were going to have to be sent to the ICU. But because of quick thinking by a respiratory therapist at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH), they were able to bring the patient back to the main floor with minimal interventions.
“Shelly Parham, RRT-RCP, took a lead role in turning care around for a patient and avoiding ICU admittance,” said a coworker in the nomination. “The patient quickly improved and was able to go to a regular floor. Shelly’s knowledge and professionalism resulted in an excellent outcome for this patient.”
“Shelly demonstrated exemplary action likely resulting in an improved patient outcome,” said her manager, Mike Simmons, BS, RRT.
Shelly was awarded the June Team Member of the Month award for STAR service. STAR stands for Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships. She received the STAR service award, STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of July and a $40 gift card.
She said, “I was shocked. I had a patient in the ER at the time I found out and I was more worried about them than receiving an award for just doing my job.”
Shelly has worked at VCU Health CMH for more than 18 years. She is a Registered Respiratory Therapist and Respiratory Care Practitioner. She performs pulmonary function tests and EEGs.
“The pandemic has tested all of us; we’ve had to do things we never thought we’d have to do,” Shelly explained. “All of us do everything we can for our patients. We love what we do.”
She shared advice for the community, “We still need to be vigilant. Socially distance yourselves with people outside your household and wash your hands frequently. With the new variant out there, I would not take my mask off just yet.”
Shelly lives in Baskerville with her husband and two sons, ages 14 and 7, and several dogs. She loves gardening, fishing and lake life. Her favorite thing to grow is roses.
Other nominees for June were Peggie Powell, Pain Management; Shawntell Taylor, ICU; and Lauren Vigilante, Education.