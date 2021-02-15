Winter Storm Tabitha—as named by The Weather Channel—swept through Southern Virginia beginning February 11 and lasting through the 14. Mecklenburg citizens saw most of the damage hit Friday evening through Saturday evening. Over a quarter of an inch of ice accumulated overnight, leaving trees bending and breaking off under the added weight.
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative reported early Saturday that over 7,000 cooperative members from Brunswick, Greensville, and Mecklenburg County were left without power due to expected outages.
The Coop notified the Virginia, Maryland, & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) Friday evening that they expected to need additional assistance following the brunt of the storm. Crews from North Carolina and South Carolina were alerted to the assistance call promptly.
Mecklenburg Electric made the call at 4:00a.m. for the entire team to come in as well as contract and tree crews. In an update at noon Saturday, Mecklenburg Coop President and CEO John Lee, Jr. shared in a letter to coop members that outages continued to climb drastically through Saturday. He stated that, “unless temperatures climb and ice melts, today’s work will be mostly triage, and our outage numbers will likely remain high throughout the day and night. We do believe, however, that Sunday will be a pivotal day for restoration as temperatures rise and ice melts and then we can make substantive progress on restoring everyone’s power.”
At 7:00p.m. Saturday evening, Mecklenburg Electric shared that just over 17,000 members now remained without power. A breakdown showed that there were a total of 450 outages leaving approximately 55% of Mecklenburg Electric’s system without power. Crews continued working through the night to provide relief.
A total of 80 crew members joined Mecklenburg Coop through the day Saturday to assist in any way possible. Crew members came from Community Electric Cooperative, River City Construction, Davis Elliot Construction, and Asplundh Tree. Another 50 members were to arrive Sunday morning from Cooperatives to the south including BARC Electric and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.
As of 7:00a.m. Sunday morning, outages rose to 499 leaving a little over 18,000 members without power.With all the additional members accounted for, about 200 personnel set out Sunday morning to alleviate some of the damage. Crews continued working hard to remove branches and trees that had fallen under the ice accumulation.
The Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative reported that damage done by Winter Storm Tabitha rivaled any anyone at the Coop has seen before. In a message shared from their Facebook page, “from an outage perspective, this is one of the worst storms of any kind we have experienced in the past three decades, and with regards to system damage…easily one of the top three in your cooperative’s 83-year history. The same can be said for every other utility serving Southside Virginia, including Dominion who has nearly 90% of their Southside Virginia territory without power, and our sister cooperative at Southside Electric Cooperative was also hit hard, with approximately 85% of their members without power.”
Through the weekend, the Coop has found approximately 80 broken poles, with about 30 coming from Chase City alone.
MEC announced that they had restored power to over 8,000 members as of Monday morning. Crews are continuing to work through the night to make sure power is restored as soon as possible to Mecklenburg and its surrounding counties.