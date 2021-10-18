USDA Expands Local, Electronic Communication Options for Virginia Producers

Agricultural producers in Virginia can now signup to receive free email and text messages directly from their local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Service Center for information related to loans, farm disaster assistance, conservation programs, crop insurance and other USDA programs. USDA is expanding the service that the Farm Service Agency (FSA) has used for years to now include local information from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Risk Management Agency (RMA), and other USDA agencies.
USDA will send news and updates through a single email or text message subscription through GovDelivery, a communication technology service for government agencies. The digital communications platform is secure and subscriber contact information will not be shared.
In addition to subscribing for emails and texts by location, you can also subscribe for lists by topics, from soil health to farm loans, safety net programs, disaster assistance, and more.
How to Subscribe
Producers can subscribe online in minutes by visiting farmers.gov/subscribe. From this link, producers can choose to receive email communications, text message alerts or both. The first step is establishing subscriber preferences by choosing to receive program information by topic, state, and local Service Center. Producers can select as many subscriber options as they want, which allows those who have agricultural interests in multiple counties or across state lines to receive updates from each county in which they operate or have an interest.
More Information
For more information visit farmers.gov/working-with-us/stay-connected or for subscription assistance contact your local USDA Service Center. If you need assistance please contact the Mecklenburg County Farm Service Agency at 434-738-6133, ext. 2.